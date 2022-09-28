Medicat Names Adam Cole New CEO

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leader in College Health EHR software Medicat has appointed Adam Cole as its new CEO. Cole will succeed Daryl Rolley who has been CEO since July 2018. www.medicat.com/about-medicat/leadership/

Cole has led software and tech-enabled services teams for nearly two decades, most recently as CEO of HealthRx, an occupational health and safety software company owned by Banyan Software. Previously, Adam had several leadership roles including SVP Corporate Strategy, Head of Product Development & General Manager of Middle Market for Challenger Inc., as well as Co-Head of the Corporate Executive Board's Workforce Surveys and Analytics business unit.

"I am delighted to be joining Medicat," said Cole. "Medicat is the market leader in university health, a position earned through a long history of thoughtful product development and outstanding customer support.

Healthcare providers in higher education struggle under immense administrative burden, complicating their ability to provide quality care to patients. I firmly believe a thorough understanding of university health workflow and smart technology are the keys to better student health outcomes. I look forward to continuing Medicat's client-centered approach to delivering innovative solutions that make it easier to provide great healthcare to students.

Adam Cole, CEO, Medicat

"We are pleased to have Adam Cole, a CEO we know well from within the Banyan family, take on the top leadership role at Medicat. Medicat has a bright future and an outstanding team. We are confident that Adam's relentless focus on solving real pain points for clients will help drive Medicat to even further heights.

We also are grateful for Daryl Rolley's exceptional leadership over the past four years and wish him well in his future endeavors."

David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software

About Medicat. Medicat is the #1 health management system supporting college health. We support healthcare providers at over 500 universities, from the largest universities to the smallest colleges, covering more than 5 million students. Our software and services are co-created with healthcare professionals to address the unique workflow challenges of medical and mental health practitioners.

www.medicat.com

About Banyan Software, Inc. Banyan Software provides the best permanent home for successful enterprise software companies, their employees, and customers. With a permanent capital base set up to preserve the legacy of founders, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies. Founded in 2016, Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience and currently operates across a growing number of verticals.

www.banyansoftware.com

