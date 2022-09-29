Fortem Technologies Announces Executive Leadership Growth

Jon Gruen to take on CEO position with Timothy Bean moving to new President and COO role

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies, leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense, today announced that existing Executive Chairman, Jon Gruen, will be stepping into the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position for the company while the current CEO, Timothy Bean, will move into the newly formed President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) role. This strategic reorganization positions the company with additional leadership to better address the increasing market demand for counter-UAS support and reinforces the company's focus on growth in the defense and government markets.

Fortem Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Fortem Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"With recent investments and the expansion of our Washington DC presence, the time is right to make this move", said Timothy Bean. "Jon and I have worked closely for over two years and I am excited to have him full-time at the company."

Gruen brings more than twenty-five years of leadership experience in the military and defense industry, providing emergency management and security solutions to government customers. He was instrumental in securing more than $10B in program value as a Business Development Principal at Lockheed Martin. After which, he co-founded a defense innovation management and operations firm which scaled start-up companies to over $1.5B in combined revenue in just three years.

Gruen is also a U.S. Navy Reserve SEAL Captain, has led Special Operations teams in Afghanistan and Iraq, and was the COO for all Special Operations Force engagements in the Arabian Peninsula. His expertise in manning, training, and equipping tactical teams that deploy in support of Special Operations worldwide, brings a unique perspective to the CEO position at Fortem Technologies and will help to foster the company's invaluable relationships with defense partners and customers.

Gruen holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy in Physics and received his Master of Business Administration from the Haas School of Business, University of California – Berkeley.

"With Jon's impressive defense and commercial background, he is well suited to lead the company's growth efforts and our critical Washington, D.C. market presence," said Matt Ocko, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, DCVC, and Fortem Technologies Board of Directors member. "Our growing leadership team with Jon and Tim at the helm enables us to serve more of our customers, in more geographies, with even more aggressive capabilities for supporting true security for law enforcement and warfighters against exponential human operated and autonomous threats."

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world's venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others.

Contact:

Warren Brown

warren.brown@fortemtech.com

BAM for Fortem Technologies

fortemtech@bamtheagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fortem Technologies, Inc.