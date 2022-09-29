InventHelp Inventor Develops Wireless Earbuds for Use with Two Devices (SFO-820)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create improved earbuds that allow you to continuously go back and forth between multiple wireless devices while working," said an inventor, from Raleigh, N.C., "so I invented the DIRECT CONNECT. My design enables you to listen to music and receive alerts from calls and other devices, such as two-way radios."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to connect between two devices using a set of headphones. In doing so, it allows the user to hear alerts and select between the two devices. As a result, it eliminates the need to disengage and connect to another device and it increases communication and convenience. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with multiple wireless devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SFO-820, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp