O3 Mining Hosts Marban Engineering Community Meeting

VAL-D'OR, QC, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTC-QX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") continues to fulfill the host community's request to have a transparent and constructive dialogue, by informing citizens about the advancements at Marban Engineering. Close to 100 citizens attended the meeting held this Wednesday, September 28th, at the Maison du Citoyen in Dubuisson. O3 Mining reiterated its commitments to the community made last May during the specific consultation sessions, and presented the results of the Marban Engineering Pre-feasibility study and discussed the future activities in the area. To reinforce the dialogue, the Corporation hired a community liaison officer who meets with citizens to exchange information on the project and answer their questions.

For O3 Mining, communication is essential to build a relationship of trust with the residents of the sector, but also with all stakeholders. For this reason, over the coming months, the company will hold workshops on specific issues with citizens and relevant stakeholders. The Corporation continues its participatory approach in the development of its project.

Myrzah Bello, Vice President, Sustainable Development and Human Resources, explains, "We have always wanted to work upstream and jointly define priorities with citizens. It is by working together that we will be able to establish a fair and transparent framework that will meet the needs and realities of the residents, the host community and O3 Mining".

The meeting was an opportunity to present to the citizens the Pre-feasibility study which confirms the economic and technical viability of the project and which allows the Corporation to continue its development and deliver the Feasibility Study in 2023.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

