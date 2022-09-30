Cannara Releases 14 New SKU's Across Ontario and Quebec

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB),  a Quebec-based, vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and derivative product offerings at affordable prices, announced today that it will be releasing 14 new SKU's of its premium-grade cannabis in Ontario and Quebec under the Company's flagship brands, Tribal, Nugz, and Orchid CBD brands.

Cannara logo (CNW Group/Cannara Biotech Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Brand

Product Name

Category

Market

Tribal

Cuban Linx

5 x 0.6 gram prerolls

Ontario

Tribal

Cuban Linx

1 gram live resin full spectrum extract

Ontario

Tribal

Galactic Rntz

3.5 gram dried flower

Quebec, Ontario

Tribal

Galactic Rntz

5 x 0.6 gram prerolls

Quebec, Ontario

Tribal

Triple Burger

3.5 gram dried flower

Quebec

Tribal

Triple Burger

5 x 0.6 gram prerolls

Quebec

Tribal

Uni Pro ARK

Vape Battery

Ontario

Nugz

Slapz

3.5 gram dried flower

Ontario

Nugz

Smalls

14 gram dried flower

Ontario

Nugz

Strain Hunter

15 gram dried flower

Quebec

Orchid CBD

THC I CBD 30:15

Oils

Quebec

Orchid CBD

THC I CBD 15:30

Oils

Quebec

Orchid CBD

CBD 750

Oils

Quebec

Orchid CBD

CBD 2500

Oils

Quebec

"On behalf of the management team, we are excited to bring these 14 new products to our loyal customers as we continue to execute on our mission to provide high-demand premium cannabis products at affordable prices" stated Zohar Krivorot, President & CEO of Cannara Inc. "Our growth across Ontario and Quebec is a testament to the hard work of our staff and our purpose-built facilities designed to grow and process premium cannabis at scale. The demand for our products continues to increase and we look forward to bringing even more options to market as we ramp up our operations" concluded Mr. Krivorot.

Nicholas Sosiak, CFO of Cannara commented that "our house of brands continue to satisfy our consumers with consistent premium offerings at a value proposition rarely seen in today's market. We continue to build up on our foundation of genetics and commitment to quality with today's announcement." concluded Mr. Sosiak.

Also announced today, is that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options for certain Directors, Officers, and Employees of the Corporation, pursuant to the Corporation's Employee Stock Option Plan for the purchase of 7,500,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.10, and an aggregate total of 14,125,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.18 subject to the vesting provisions of the options, at any time up to and including September 29, 2027.

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) is a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Québec and Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 125,000kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

