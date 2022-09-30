Crisp Salads Kicks Off Seventh Year in Portland with Two Industry Awards

The Portland-born quick-service salad restaurant looks toward continued growth on the heels of exciting local and international industry recognition

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisp Salads, known for healthy meals centered on fresh, whole foods, is celebrating seven years of business. Since opening in 2015, the local, woman owned eatery has expanded to three locations across the Portland metro area with an evolving menu of classic and seasonal made-to-order offerings, including design-your-own salads, bowls, wraps and soups.

Crisp Salads Logo (PRNewswire)

Emma Dye, Founder and Chief Salad Officer at Crisp, started the quick-service restaurant to make real, non-processed foods more accessible to the Portland community. "As someone who tries to eat a lot of veggies and lean proteins while always on the go, it can be challenging to find healthy food that's quick and is reasonably priced. My passion is to provide better food options for as many people as possible while keeping our carbon footprint and environmental impact minimal." Dye also shared, "We would not have made it these past seven years without our extremely supportive customers and local purveyors. I am so thankful to the Portland community for helping make Crisp a dream come true!"

Crisp's seventh year of business was underscored by awards and recognition at the local and international level:

2022 Fast Casual Produce Excellence in Foodservice Award by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA). In honor of their innovation, creativity, and all-around excellence in the use of fresh produce, Crisp Salads was awarded theby the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA).

Oregon Restaurateur of the Year by the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association (ORLA). Dye was recently namedby the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association (ORLA).

"We're celebrating this milestone with a tremendous amount of gratitude for our patrons, partners and team members. We look forward to continuing to serve the Portland area in new and exciting ways in the years ahead," says Dye.

To explore Crisp Salads' menu, find a location near you, or place an online order, visit www.CrispSaladsNW.com . For more news follow Crisp on Instagram and Facebook .

About Crisp Salads

With locations across the Portland metro area, Crisp Salads serves deliciously fresh meals in a welcoming, friendly environment while minimizing its carbon footprint. Crisp combines the freshest, highest quality ingredients to make eating healthy, whole foods easy and convenient. A curated menu of highly-customizable salads, soups, bowls and wraps combines distinctive flavors inspired by global cuisine to meet every taste and dietary need. From salad dressings to soups and everything in between, all of Crisp's offerings are made in-house - no fillers, no preservatives, just fresh, real ingredients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crisp Salads