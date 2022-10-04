Celigo Opens APAC Headquarters Amid Record Growth in Region

Hires Former Zoom Executive George Polyzos to Drive Expansion of Enterprise-Wide Automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service ( iPaaS ), today announced significant expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, highlighted by the opening of a new APAC headquarters and the appointment of former Zoom executive George Polyzos as the new Vice President of APAC to expand support in the region and meet overwhelming demand from customers and partners.

After securing $48M in Series C funding in December 2021, Celigo has experienced record growth across the globe. The new APAC headquarters and the appointment of Polyzos demonstrate a commitment to investing in APAC, where the company will continue to help customers across the region automate their business processes in the most optimal way by allowing both IT and business teams to build integrations, while ensuring data integrity and scalability.

"We are firmly committed to supporting Celigo customers and partners across the globe. We have seen explosive organic growth in the Asia-Pac region, so it is important for us to build on that growth in a strategic way while continuing to offer world-class support for our growing customer roster in the region," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO at Celigo. "George has deep experience taking SaaS companies from nascent to leading powerhouses in the APAC region, and we have no doubt he will do the same for Celigo."

In his new role, Polyzos will be responsible for expanding and managing a high-performing team to deliver on the tremendous market potential across the Asia-Pacific region, which generates a large and growing percentage of Celigo's annual recurring revenue (ARR). He will also oversee the roll-out and adoption of Celigo solutions and the growth of the company's partner network in the region. Polyzos comes to Celigo from Zoom, where he successfully oversaw the growth of the company's ANZ region as Head of Upmarket.

"As a leading cloud ERP-vendor in Japan, we partnered with Celigo because our customers were demanding the best in integration and automation technology," said Fan Zhao of Blue Tiger Consulting . "With an expanded APAC presence, we will be able to serve even more customers and make business process automation the gold standard in the region."

"Celigo has been a trusted partner for more than 5 years. Through their integration platform they have supported our automation of manual processes and non disruptive consolidation of multiple systems globally to our core ERP. Leveraging out-of-the-box support and custom integration flows, we've been able to remain agile in embracing new systems and marketplaces while keeping costs low, which has allowed our teams to focus more on our high value strategic initiatives. We're very excited to work with the new APAC team and look forward to accomplishing even more with their support," commented Scott Murray, Chief Information Officer at KOOKAÏ.

Celigo's APAC expansion comes on the heels of similar growth in the DACH region as the company advances its commitment to meeting enterprise-wide customer and partner needs around the globe.

"Celigo is experiencing the kind of growth people like myself dream about," said Polyzos. "I'm looking forward to building a team that can take Celigo's enterprise-wide automation solutions to the masses in APAC and continue the growth that has already been started there."

