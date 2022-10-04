Duke Energy commits $250,000 to support Hurricane Ian relief efforts

$150,000 to the Red Cross to support relief in the local communities the storm impacted

$100,000 to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, which assists Florida communities during times of emergency or disaster

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Hurricane Ian's impacts across Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina, the Duke Energy Foundation has committed $250,000 to support relief and recovery efforts.

In addition to disaster recovery, the funds will support meals, emergency services and supplies. $100,000 will be distributed to the Red Cross with an additional $50,000 available in matching employee donations. Volunteer Florida will receive $100,000 to support aid as part of the coordinated disaster response.

"Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital," said Amy Strecker, Duke Energy Foundation president. "The Red Cross provides critical relief and recovery services across Duke Energy's service territories, and we're grateful for how they care for our communities in crisis."

Over the past five years, the Duke Energy Foundation has donated more than $2 million to the American Red Cross in support of disaster relief.

"As the American Red Cross continues to respond to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, we are proud that Duke Energy is joining us to aid communities affected by this deadly disaster," said Anna Trefethen, vice president, Humanitarian Services, American Red Cross. "Duke Energy has been a disaster partner for years, and their generous support now is vital to our service delivery."

Duke Energy crews have restored nearly 2 million customers across Florida and the Carolinas since Hurricane Ian exited its service territory on Saturday.

To contribute to the Florida Disaster Fund, visit floridadisasterfund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

Contributions to support Hurricane Ian relief through the American Red Cross can be made here.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

