Introducing KAY Jewelers® Black Friday Early Access Sale October 7-12

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAY Jewelers announced today that they are holding a Black Friday Early Access sale from October 7th – October 12th. With something for everyone, customers now have a chance to get a head start on incredible holiday deals with major savings on some of the most gift-worthy styles! From on-trend gold jewelry, bold diamond styles, designer brands, and watches, shoppers can save big on the best styles for everyone on their list this year, including themselves!

For those savvy shoppers here are the deep savings we can expect during Black Friday Early Access Sale at KAY:

25-50% off* Everything

10% off** Now & Forever and Lab Created Diamonds by Kay Solitaire Rings

25% off*** Personalized Jewelry

30% off**** Select Citizens and Bulova Watches

20% off ***** Select Movado Watches

Whether a customer is looking for the perfect Holiday gift, engagement ring, or wedding day jewelry, KAY Jewelers has a variety of options to shop this holiday season! For more details, please visit KAY.com. No membership fees required.

*Excludes Now & Forever® and Lab-Created Diamonds by KAY solitaire rings, Kay Limited Release, Armani Exchange, Bulova Frank Sinatra, Bulova Marc Anthony, Bulova American Girl and Bulova Archive Series, Calvin Klein, Casio, Coach, Fossil, Hamilton, Hugo Boss, Mido, Movado, Tissot, and select JBW watches, smartwatches, loose diamonds, "Lilac" ticketed merchandise, previously owned merchandise, ear piercing merchandise, Sparkling Savings, specially priced merchandise, special events, charity items, warranties, repairs, gift cards, and previous purchases. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Offer may exclude certain new items, designer brands, and licensed or exclusive collections. Promotions, prices, styles and availability may vary by store and online. See Jewelry Expert for details. Valid through 10/12/22 at 11:59 PM ET.

**Off ticketed price. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Not valid on previous purchases. Promotions, prices, styles and availability may vary by store and online. See Jewelry Expert for details. Valid through 10/12/22 at 11:59 PM ET.

***Discount taken off ticketed price. Not valid on previous purchases. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Promotions, prices, styles and availability may vary by store and online. See Jewelry Expert for details. Valid through 10/12/22 at 11:59 PM ET.

**** Off Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes Smartwatches, Bulova Frank Sinatra, Bulova Marc Anthony, Bulova American Girl and Bulova Archive Series, clearance, closeouts, and previous purchases. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Offer may exclude certain new items or exclusive collections. Promotions, prices, styles and availability may vary by store and online. See Jewelry Expert for details. Valid through 10/12/22 at 11:59 PM ET.

*****Off manufacturer's suggested retail price on select Movado and Movado BOLD styles. Excludes clearance, closeouts, previously owned watches and prior purchases. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Offer may exclude certain new items or exclusive collections. Promotions, prices, styles and availability may vary by store and online. See Jewelry Expert for details. Valid through 10/12/22 at 11:59 PM ET.

ABOUT KAY JEWELERS

For over 100 years, KAY Jewelers has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY Jewelers is America's #1 jewelry retailer and the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on KAY Jewelers visit www.Kay.com.

