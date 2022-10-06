Marriott Vacations Worldwide Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

Recognized as No. 4 among 100 U.S. companies for employee sentiment and satisfaction

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide, a leader in leisure travel with a portfolio of trusted, globally recognized travel brands and vacation clubs, has been ranked fourth on Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and No. 1 in the hospitality sector. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company that previously recognized the company as a Most Loved Workplace®.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide received the recognition based on associate surveys around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel at the company.

"This exceptional honor is a testament to our talented associates and the work they do every day to create best-in-class vacation experiences," said John Geller, president of Marriott Vacations Worldwide. "We're proud to be a great company to vacation with and a company where people enjoy working, and growing, together."

According to survey results, the top reasons associates love working for Marriott Vacations Worldwide include the culture, benefits and discounts, and an incredible care for each other and for Owners, members and guests. Additionally, the company's work environment topped the list for offering flexibility in scheduling at more than 120 resorts in the organization's vacation ownership resort portfolio and the adaptable work model that was rolled out to corporate offices earlier this year.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

Marriott Vacations Worldwide's recognition as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace comes on the heels of the company being certified as a Most Loved Workplace® and recognized as a Top Company to Grow a Career in Travel & Hospitality by LinkedIn .

With more than 20,000 global associates around the world, Marriott Vacations Worldwide is dedicated to the holistic well-being and professional growth of its associates. In 2021, 14% of new hires were former associates that returned to the organization. To learn more about working at Marriott Vacations Worldwide, visit Marriott Vacations Worldwide Careers .

For the full Newsweek list of 2022's Most Loved Workplaces, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-100-most-loved-workplaces-2022.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 Owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, as well as provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. In 2021, the company was named "Best Employer" globally by Kincentric. Accolades in 2022 include certification as a Most Loved Workplace®, recognition as a Top Company to Grow a Career by https://www.linkedin.com/posts/linkedin-news_linkedintopcompanies-activity-6945359757134192640-gQaX?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=member_desktop_webLinkedIn , and ranking as No. 4 on Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list.For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com .

