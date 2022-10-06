PVAMU'S Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center to Host Screening and Discussion with Playwright and Actress Anna Deavere Smith

The event on Oct. 19 will feature "Notes from the Field," which depicts personal accounts of students, parents, teachers and administrators caught in America's school-to-prison pipeline.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center at Prairie View A&M University announced it would host a screening of "Notes from the Field," a dramatization of an award-winning play by Anna Deavere Smith depicting the school-to-prison pipeline. A moderated discussion with Smith will follow the screening on Oct. 19.

Anna Deavere Smith (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to host Ms. Smith for a screening of her powerful film and for our students to hear directly from Ms. Smith as she discusses America's school-to-prison pipeline, which pushes underprivileged youth out of the classroom and into incarceration," said Camille Gibson, interim dean of the College of Juvenile Justice and executive director of the TJCPC at PVAMU. The TJCPC is the only center of its kind in Texas that focuses on reducing juvenile delinquency and crime.

Debuting as a play in 2015, "Notes from the Field" was drawn from more than 250 interviews by Smith with students, parents, teachers and administrators caught in the school-to-prison pipeline. The play was adapted into a television movie by HBO, premiering in 2018. It tackles questions of race and class through first-person stories.

About the event:

Event: Screening & Discussion of Anna Deavere Smith's "Notes from the Field" Date: Wed., Oct. 19, 2022 Time: 9-11 a.m. CDT Place: Prairie View A&M University Registration: Website

About the Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center: The Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center is housed in the College of Juvenile Justice at Prairie View A&M University. It is committed to the reduction of juvenile delinquency in the State of Texas. Through the creation of the Center and the College, PVAMU supports this mission as it strives to attain national recognition in the areas of education, research, and service.

About Prairie View A&M University: Designated an institution of "the first class" in the Texas Constitution, Prairie View A&M University is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in the state. With an established reputation for producing engineers, nurses, and educators, PVAMU offers baccalaureate degrees, master's degrees, and doctoral degree programs through eight colleges and schools. A member of The Texas A&M University System, the university is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research, and service. For more information regarding PVAMU, visit www.pvamu.edu.

University logo (PRNewsfoto/Prairie View A&M University) (PRNewswire)

