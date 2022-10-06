Thunder Announces Strategic Slack Practice

Thunder is an innovative and strategic certified Slack partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder, a leading Salesforce and Copado consulting partner, today announces the addition of a strategic Slack practice to their various Salesforce offerings including Service, Sales, Marketing and Revenue Clouds.

Thunder's Slack practice, led by Bluewolf IBM alum Casey Styer, is made up of certified developers, admins, architects, and change experts that help companies maximize ROI in tech stack for Slack, and the tools that are or should be integrated (salesforce, dev ops tools, etc.). The team focuses on helping customers to reimagine their workflows, business processes, and ways of working.

"We want our customers to love Slack and Salesforce, so we strive to help them build their Digital HQ in an intentional way," says Casey. "The ultimate goal with all of our Slack implementations is to improve the experience and outcomes of better collaboration."

The Slack practice is part of Thunder's continued expansion into key areas of cloud innovation and customer experience.

"We're really excited to have a practice devoted to Slack," Carter Wigell, Thunder CEO adds. "This has been part of our strategic plan ever since Salesforce acquired Slack. Being able to offer clients an integrated tool that connects employees, partners, and customers on a single platform (that people love to use) delights everyone involved - and we're all about making customers happy at Thunder."

Thunder offers a Slack Quickstart package to help lay the foundation for a successful launch of the Slack platform by providing accelerated guidance on setup and recommending a high-level approach for initial and ongoing enablement and adoption, and learning programs. Learn more at www.thundersf.com/slack.

ABOUT THUNDER

Thunder is a pureplay Salesforce platform partner, proudly backed by Salesforce Ventures. Built by seasoned Salesforce professionals, they help businesses overcome their digital challenges and transform themselves into thriving organizations that produce results for both customer needs and company goals. Thunder offers services from strategy and design to execution and change management - across multiple clouds on the Salesforce platform. The customer-obsessed, partner-enabled company has a mission to make customers love Salesforce, forever. Follow Thunder on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/thundersf and learn more at thundersf.com.

