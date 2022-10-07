NASA to Provide Update on DART, World's First Planetary Defense Test

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media briefing at 2 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Oct. 11, to discuss the agency's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission and its intentional collision with its target asteroid, Dimorphos.

The briefing will air on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Participants include leaders from NASA, the Italian Space Agency, and the DART mission team.

On Monday, Sept. 26, DART successfully impacted its asteroid target in the world's first planetary defense technology demonstration. As a part of NASA's overall planetary defense strategy, DART's impact with the asteroid Dimorphos will help to determine whether asteroid deflection using a kinetic impactor spacecraft is a viable mitigation technique for protecting the planet from an Earth-bound asteroid or comet, if one were discovered. The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory manages the DART mission for NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office as a project of the agency's Planetary Missions Program Office. Neither DART's target asteroid, Dimorphos, nor its larger asteroid parent, Didymos, poses a hazard to Earth.

