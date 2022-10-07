Shift Paradigm to Acquire Ergo

Acquisition Expands and Diversifies Digital Transformation Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Paradigm is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Ergo, a world-class email marketing company based in New York City. Through this deepening of email and customer journey experience, Shift Paradigm will pursue its vision of accelerating value creation through digital transformations that shift how companies grow and engage with customers.

Shift Paradigm Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shift Paradigm) (PRNewswire)

"Ergo deepens our expertise in the areas of channel, campaign and customer engagement, AI and digital transformation," said Liz Ross, CEO of Shift Paradigm. "With their incredible talent and track record, we are able to provide expanded best-in-class services to our wide variety of clients while continuing our promise to deliver innovative and transformative digital strategies with exceptional execution."

Shift Paradigm and Ergo's shared cultural values and commitment to driving client outcomes played a central role in bringing the companies together. Ergo has built an incredible culture of accountability and leadership that aligns with Shift Paradigm's approach to building talent.

"We are excited about the opportunity to join Shift Paradigm in its world-class service, delivering modern marketing and digital transformation," said John Hendricks, CEO of Ergo. "Shift Paradigm's focus on delivering scalable 1:1 customer engagement is a perfect fit for what we do best."

Hendricks will remain involved as a member of Shift Paradigm's Board of Directors.

ABOUT SHIFT PARADIGM

Shift Paradigm unleashes the power of insights, enabled by data fluidity and creative go-to-market strategies to accelerate revenue and drive market growth. With 200+ employees in North America, Shift Paradigm is aligning sales and marketing in organizations around the world, digitally transforming customer experiences in the B2B and B2C spaces.

ABOUT ERGO

ERGO makes advanced personalization at scale simple, right inside your ESP. Marketers can now leverage a myriad of data to auto-generate millions of individual HTML-based dynamic content email modules for a truly personalized 1:1 CX.

