SPECTRUM PARTNERS WITH OVATION TV TO SUPPORT ORLANDO'S CREATIVE CITY PROJECT WITH $10,000 STAND FOR THE ARTS AWARD

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer Will Join Spectrum and Ovation on Friday, Oct. 7 for the Opening Celebration of 'Airplay' and to Honor Creative City Project

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum today announced Creative City Project will receive $10,000 through the 2021-2022 Stand For The Arts Awards, a partnership with Ovation TV that recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs. Since the initiative started in 2017, Ovation TV and Spectrum have given out 50 awards totaling $500,000 towards art education.

"By increasing access to the arts and arts education, Creative City Project is doing outstanding work to enrich the lives of residents of Orlando," said Marva Johnson, Group Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services. "Our support of this initiative is yet another avenue for Spectrum to help make a positive impact in the communities it serves."

"On behalf of the City of Orlando, I would like to congratulate Creative City Project for receiving the Stand For The Arts Award," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "One of the highest priorities of our shared vision for Orlando is the desire to have thriving cultural and arts experiences for residents and guests to enjoy. The talented team at Creative City Project continues to bring memorable happenings to the region, helping to grow a healthier economy."

Creative City Project will use its 2021-2022 Stand For The Arts funding to support the general operational health of the organization. Mayor Dyer will join Spectrum and Ovation to present the $10,000 check to Creative City Project as part of the opening celebration for "Airplay," Creative City Projects' latest installation at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on the Seneff Arts Plaza and The Frontyard featuring the UK's Architects of Air on Friday, Oct. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m.

"Creative City Project is honored to be recognized by Spectrum and Ovation TV through the Stand For The Arts Award. This funding will support our mission and vision while we continue to impact Central Florida, through providing creating one-of-a-kind arts experiences," added Creative City Project executive director Heide Evans. "Creative City Project is fully committed to inspiring audiences and helping guests live a life of creativity and adventure while connecting them with meaningful arts experiences on an annual basis."

Creative City Project is one of 15 organizations this year that will receive support in Spectrum markets across the country. Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following criteria: support of creative/artistic communities via economic and/or mental health recovery connected programs, commitment to accessibility and equity in the arts and advocacy for underserved populations in their communities.

"We are thrilled to have the continued support of Spectrum as we recognize a landmark 50 arts organizations through our Stand For The Arts initiative," said Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution and Partner Marketing for Ovation TV. "Now more than ever, it is imperative for us to support local arts organizations like Creative City Project, as they have been fundamental in supporting their own communities."

For more information about Creative City Project and "Airplay," please visit https://www.creativecityproject.com/airplay.

More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at: www.standforthearts.com.

