Datametica - "Giving Data Wings" at Google Cloud Next '22

Datametica Solutions, a Google Cloud Partner, will share cloud migration best practices in a session at Google Cloud Next '22

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datametica, a global leader in data warehouse migration and modernization, will participate at Google Cloud Next '22, on October 11–14. Google Cloud Next brings valuable perspectives and insights from industry leaders and partners with engaging keynotes, panel discussion, and breakout sessions.

As a signature sponsor, Datametica will host an on-demand session titled "How Datametica Automates Modernization of EDW, ETL, BI to GCP" delivered by Dr. Phil Shelley, Co-founder & President, Datametica along with Rajesh Rai, Vice President, Strategy & Solutions Engineering, Datametica. This session highlights cloud migration challenges and best practices and includes a discussion on how to make the transition to the cloud faster, with fewer risks and at lower cost.

Dr. Shelley says, "The world is in a cloud-first model. Datametica leads best practices for data warehouse migration to Google Cloud, and we are excited to showcase our automation tools that accelerate and simplify the modernization process at a significantly lower cost and with higher accuracy."

Rajesh Rai states, "Google Cloud Next is a great platform to demonstrate aligned commitments of both Datametica and Google Cloud. Digital transformation and automation have become the center of every business discussion, and we aim to showcase our capabilities and success stories. Together, we can build a better cloud-first digital world."

About Our Speakers:

Dr. Phil Shelley, Co-Founder and President at Datametica Solutions

Dr. Phil Shelley is a seasoned executive and co-founded Datametica in 2013. His experience of more than three decades in the big data and technology fields includes being EVP, CIO, CEO, and CTO with international experience, having worked in the USA, Germany, and the UK. Through his visionary leadership, Dr. Shelley has led Datametica in its continuous journey of innovation and technology advancement and established it as a leader in the cloud technology domain.

Rajesh Rai, Vice President, Strategy & Solutions Engineering at Datametica Solutions

Rajesh Rai is an innovative and entrepreneurial technology leader with over three decades of experience in big data and analytics. He is passionate about enhancing customers' digital transformation journeys. He enables companies to effectively, efficiently, and responsibly leverage massive amounts of data to drive innovation and growth through analytics, models, and algorithms.

Catch this on-demand session and complete the event live by registering for Google Cloud Next. You can also watch the on-demand session of our speakers on Datametica's YouTube channel.

About Datametica Solutions:

Datametica is a Google Cloud migration partner for enterprises moving their Data warehouses to the Google Cloud. Datametica brings automation and expertise in transforming legacy Teradata, Oracle, Hadoop, Netezza, DataStage, Informatica, and repointing BI solutions, to a Google Cloud-based data warehouse, data engineering, and advanced analytics solutions. Using Eagle – Automated Data warehouse Assessment & Google Cloud migration planning Product, Raven – Automated Workload (SQL, ETL & Script) Conversion Product, Pelican – Automated Data Validation Product.

Contact:

Dr Phil Shelley

President at Datametica

info@datametica.com

+1 (847) 505-9933

View original content:

SOURCE Datametica