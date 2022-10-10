Emergency Nurses Week Recognizes ED Nurses For 'Standing Strong'

ENA encourages everyone to join the celebration Oct. 9-15

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Emergency Nurses Association proudly applauds and honors emergency nurses during its annual Emergency Nurses Week celebrations.

This year's theme of Standing Strong acknowledges that many days in the emergency department are challenging but highlights an emergency nurse's resiliency. Emergency nurses face difficult situations, hard days and emotional patient scenarios but always emerge standing strong. No matter how many times an emergency nurse gets knocked down, their commitment to care helps them stand back up.

"When I think of an emergency nurse and the challenges they face day in and day out, 'Standing Strong' is an excellent theme," said ENA President Jenn Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC. "We are a strong group of people who continue to rise to the moment no matter what life throws at us. I'm thrilled for this week and hope that all emergency nurses around the world feel the gratitude and acknowledgment they deserve."

Emergency Nurses Week this year is filled with social media giveaways including t-shirts, pins, a CEN Review Manual, Recharge mugs and ENA University swag and video messages from the ENA Board of Directors. Also launching this week is "The Future of Emergency Nursing" – a video series that shares stories and insights about the future of this great specialty.

Returning this year is ENA's EN Week 5K which virtually brings together hundreds of people from around the world to participate in a virtual event meant to honor emergency nurses. There are categories for walkers, runners and wheelchair athletes who are encouraged to complete a 5K on their favorite local route and post the results during this week on the race platform. Participants are also encouraged to snap selfies in their 5K t-shirt and medal to post on social media with #ENWeek5K. Proceeds from the race will benefit the ENA Foundation.

ENA welcomes the public to join in the celebration by thanking emergency nurses on social media using #ENWeek. Anyone whose life has been impacted by an emergency nurse is encouraged to take time this week to thank the ED nurses who they've encountered. The public can also give a shout out to all emergency nurses for the amazing work they do each and every day in emergency departments around the world, especially over the last three years.

Follow @ENAorg on Facebook and Instagram to join the fun and to celebrate emergency nurses.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

