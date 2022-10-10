First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between SyntraNet by UpHealth and Alameda County Health Care Services Agency Receives National Recognition for Integrated Care Platform

Alameda County Social Health Information Exchange Receives CompTIA Award

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntraNet by UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) and Alameda County Health Care Services Agency's partnership that led to the creation of an integrated, digital care platform to exchange information and coordinate care was recognized for its excellence and innovation among public sector technology solutions. SyntraNet is a cloud-based platform uniquely architected to create integrated care communities to coordinate care for vulnerable populations. The Alameda County Health Care Services Agency provides a range of safety net services and supports that span behavioral health, emergency response, public health and homelessness.

The Alameda County Social Health Information Exchange (SHIE) allows bidirectional data sharing across dozens of health care provider, managed care and community-based organizations to enable better care coordination. The SHIE platform was developed as a part of the county's whole person care pilot and the partnership's multi-year contract is currently on its third extension.

The SHIE innovated connections and closed gaps in the safety net to accelerate care for Alameda County's most vulnerable residents. The Initiative received a 2022 Solutions Awards from CompTIA, a nonprofit association recognizing leaders in the information technology industry. The 2022 Solutions Awards honor CompTIA Public Technology Institute (PTI) member cities and counties for implementing or updating innovative technology solutions within the past 15 months that positively impacted local government performance and public service. The SHIE platform won in the "Information Technology" category for populations over 250,000.

"The work we've done in breaking down silos across sectors is unprecedented and launching this program has opened up new and exciting lines of communication with our partners," said Dr. Kathleen A. Clanon, medical director at the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency. "Strengthening these relationships will benefit all those we serve in our county."

Dozens of diverse data sources—spanning medical, behavioral health, claims, housing, transportation and jail information feed into the platform. The SHIE was noted by CompTIA awards as "not only innovative but could potentially act as a model for other counties." SyntraNet ensures that all information is secure and access to information is managed by a state-of-the-art protected health information framework using sophisticated rules for user permissions and consent.

"I am very proud of the Community Health Record developed on the SyntraNet platform to help coordinate care and address social determinants of health for some of the most vulnerable populations," said Sam Meckey, CEO of UpHealth. "Guided by the vision of the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency, we helped build one of the nation's most ambitious community information exchanges that mixes medical, behavioral, criminal justice and housing data. We are looking forward to bringing this award-winning feature set to additional counties across the country."

More than 1,000 users from nearly 200 programs across Alameda County, including hospitals, physician groups, community health centers, urgent care centers, behavioral health centers, housing, social services, Medi-Cal managed care plans and other entities, can access the "whole person" platform to get a 360-degree longitudinal view of services and to coordinate care. The Community Health Record population includes approximately 600,000 unique individuals who received health care services in Alameda County, including 22,000 with complex needs who were enrolled in Whole Person Care programs.

With the community information exchange, Alameda County now can gain a comprehensive view of its system of care, such as seeing homelessness service utilization alongside medical and mental health utilization data. This integrated view supports system-level population health analysis of services and outcomes to identify and implement successful interventions, as well as individual client-level care coordination.

About UpHealth

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. UpHealth's solutions holistically enable clients to deliver on their affordability, access, quality, outcomes and patient experience goals. UpHealth's technology platform helps its clients improve access, coordinate care teams and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, with care management solutions, analytics and telehealth tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. Additionally, UpHealth's technology-enabled virtual care infrastructure and services improves access to quality primary and acute care, behavioral health and pharmacy services. UpHealth's clients include health plans, global governments, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

About SyntraNet

SyntraNet is a cloud-based, end-to-end community information exchange platform uniquely architected to create integrated virtual care communities that support whole-person care delivery. SyntraNet enables these clinical and community-based care teams across sectors to share information securely, schedule request for services, coordinate care and manage health for populations with complex, social, behavioral and medical needs.

For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter and UpHealth Inc on LinkedIn.

About Alameda County Health Care Services Agency

The Health Care Services Agency (HCSA) is the local health jurisdiction (LHJ) for Alameda County, the seventh most diverse county in the nation. With a total area of more than 800 square miles and a population exceeding 1.6 million residents, HCSA holds responsibility for various state and federal health mandates operated through the Behavioral Health, Environmental Health, Office of the Agency Director and Public Health departments. HCSA also leads Emergency Medical Services in Alameda County, the Center for Healthy Schools and Communities, the Office of Homeless Care and Coordination and Health Program of Alameda County (HealthPAC), providing affordable health care to uninsured people living in Alameda County. HCSA serves as the county's health authority which includes response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the direction of the County Health Officer.

