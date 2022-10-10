Gaming Innovation Group signs agreement with leading land based operator in LATAM

ST JULIANS, Malta, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) continues to consolidate a strengthening position within the Latin American (LATAM) market, with the announcement that its award winning platform will again power a leading land based operator's online expansion. The partnership is expected to take advantage of the combined benefits that GiG's substantial experience and knowledge can offer, with the operators' already well-established and secured reputation from a successful retail business and strong brand in the region.

GiG's agile and solutions based technology is proving popular for land-based operators with digital aspirations, for established brands and for those looking to move into new markets alike. Its inherent flexibility, significantly reducing development load, will aim to secure a relatively quick time to market for the newly licensed online brand, with operations expected to be launched in November of this year.

Latin America as a whole is widely considered to offer one of the best prospects for growth within the industry. With emerging markets continuing to dominate conversation, and those that have already decided to regulate seeing stable growth, reform and favourable regulation is expected to provide a framework for operators to continue the switch to online.

Hervé Schlosser, Managing Director of Sportnco Gaming, said "It is exciting to be playing a big part of the expanding digital iGaming market for LATAM. With now 11 clients in this region, our platform is more than ever the market reference and leader in LATAM."

