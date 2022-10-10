Space Industry Veteran, Karim Michel Sabbagh, Joins the E-Space Leadership Team

Former SES President and CEO Joins E-Space as Managing Director for Europe and the Middle East

TOULOUSE, France, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Space, a global space company focused on bridging Earth and space with the world's most sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) network, today announced the appointment of Karim Michel Sabbagh to managing director, Europe and Middle East, reporting to E-Space Founder and CEO Greg Wyler.

Karim Michel Sabbagh, managing director, Europe and Middle East, E-Space (PRNewswire)

Sabbagh will oversee all European and Middle East business strategy and operations, as well as provide support to the regional corporate development, technical and manufacturing team activities. He will also lead interactions with commercial, government and defense organizations as well as other key stakeholders in the region. Further, Sabbagh will help support Wyler on defining key programs, operational actions and general management functions.

Sabbagh has an incredible history in the space industry. He was the former President and CEO of SES, Chairman of SES ASTRA and a member of the Board of Directors of O3b Networks, prior to its acquisition by SES. While at SES, Sabbagh was recognized for building a world-class space organization with admirable strategic focus, leadership and space capabilities. He joined SES from global consulting firm Booz & Co. where he served as global practice leader for communication, media and technology.

Greg Wyler commented, "I have known Karim since working with SES, when he had the foresight to see how NGSO systems were going to change the industry. Not only does he have an impressive track record of accomplishments from leading major space organizations to building global teams, but he has the right experience, credibility and energy to immediately step into this role and make an impact. We have ambitious goals at E-Space, and Karim will help us disrupt traditional NewSpace markets as we fundamentally change the design of legacy LEO space systems to deliver entirely new satellite capabilities at a fraction of the cost."

Karim Michel Sabbagh added, "E-Space is on track to make a major step-change in how global governments, defense organizations, enterprises and small businesses leverage space as a global communications platform. The Company's goals are bold, and their focus is directed on enabling an entirely new class of ubiquitous, real-time communications and Internet of Things services to support everything from basic messaging up to advanced voice, video and data communications. Having worked with Greg in the past, I'm energized and motivated to help make E-Space a success story within the larger global space and communications communities."

About E-Space

E-Space is a global space company focused on bridging Earth and space with the world's most sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) network, which will grow past one hundred thousand sustainable, multi-application communication satellites to help governments and businesses securely and affordably access the power of space to solve problems on Earth. Founded by industry pioneer Greg Wyler, E-Space is focused on democratizing space and transforming industries by bringing down the cost of space-based communications, raising the level of satellite system resiliency and setting a new standard in sustainable space infrastructure that will effectively minimize and reduce space debris and destruction while preserving access to space for future generations. Learn more about the Company at e-space.com, or follow E-Space on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

