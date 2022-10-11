Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of K-1 Packaging Group, LLC and Everest Packaging Corp, LLC

RYE, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired K-1 Packaging Group, LLC and Everest Packaging Corp, LLC (together, the "Company" or "K-1"). Located in City of Industry, CA, K-1 is a designer and provider of custom turnkey packaging solutions primarily to the wellness and personal care end-markets. K-1 has three manufacturing facilities in California, one procurement and quality control office in Shenzhen, China, and employs approximately 220 people. For more information, please visit www.k1packaging.com and www.everestformulations.com.

Dunes Point Capital Fund III, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction. The debt for the transaction was provided by Twin Brook Capital Partners.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal's Global Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. Hexagon Capital Alliance served as financial advisor to K-1.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

