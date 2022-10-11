EDIBLE BAKESHOP NOW OPEN AT FRUITFLOWERS®

Add a sweet treat to your next gift

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FruitFlowers® , the gifting experts that deliver joy to your door with their curated selection of customizable gifts, is expanding their gift building options into the baked goods category partnering with Edible for the launch of Edible Bakeshop™. The Edible Bakeshop™ features hand-crafted cookies, brownies, chocolate-covered strawberry cheesecakes, cupcakes and the limited edition Fall Dipped Fruit Treat Box. These items may be found as Treats under the "Build Your Own Bundle" on the FruitFlowers website.

The partnership offers a one-stop-shop for customers searching for birthday, anniversary, holiday, or simple 'thinking of you' gifts. There's something for everyone, including suggestions from the gifting experts at FruitFlowers at several price points. For more customization, customers have the option to build their own gift exactly as they want without having to shop around making multiple purchases.

"Our teams have crafted a selection of delicious baked goods that pair perfectly with our farm-fresh bouquets," said Somia Farid-Silber , President of FruitFlowers. "From our rich cheesecakes to our decadent cupcakes to our fresh-baked cookies, we have something that will make each gift recipient feel loved and indulged."

Edible Bakeshop™ launches with fresh-baked cookies including Snickerdoodle, White Chocolate Strawberry, Pineapple Semi-Sweet Cookies, and classic Chocolate Chip. These are available in a count of 12 or 24.

FruitFlowers will also offer three cupcake selections that may be bundled with gifts: Madagascar Vanilla Bean Cupcake, Chocolate Truffle Cupcake, and Celebration Cupcakes. Each cupcake flavor is available in a count of four.

Edible Bakeshop™ mini cheesecakes are rich and topped with a selection of fresh fruit, semisweet-dipped strawberry, and lightly sweetened whipped frosting. These are available in a count of six.

Rounding out the new collection offering is brownies. These classic gourmet fudge brownies are rich, ooey-gooey and topped with a decadent signature swizzle. These are available in a count of six.

FruitFlowers provides customers with the tools to design and send the perfect gift with their beautiful flower bouquets that may be complemented with handcrafted gifts, including fresh fruit dipped in gourmet chocolate. They also offer fun add-ons such as cards, Godiva® chocolates, and more. Customers can customize their gift bundles for each occasion.

About FruitFlowers®

The mission of FruitFlowers® is to design and deliver the perfect gift. They invite customers to have the ultimate gifting experience through their focus on delivering joy that starts with the shopper customizing their bundle and ends with the recipient receiving their beautifully crafted and elegant gift. FruitFlowers creates their floral bouquets with farm-fresh flowers and their gourmet treats feature fresh and high-quality ingredients. FruitFlowers offers free nationwide shipping.

For more information, visit www.fruitflowers.com .

