Invitation to AAK's presentation of the third quarter on October 25

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the release of AAK's Interim report for the third quarter 2022, we invite you to a press and analyst conference to be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. CET.

The conference will be chaired by Johan Westman, President and CEO, and Tomas Bergendahl, CFO.

The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed by phone or via a webcast. Please note that questions may be asked by phone only.

To follow the conference by phone, please use one of the numbers below, followed by pin code 2174196.

SE: +46 8 505 163 86

UK: +44 20 319 84884

US: +1 412 317 6300

To follow the conference via webcast, please use the following link: https://ir.financialhearings.com/aak-q3-2022

It will be possible to watch the webcast after the conference call.

The presentation material will be available under the Investors tab at our website, www.aak.com. The Interim report for the third quarter 2022 will be released on October 25, 2022, at 08:30 am CET.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Holmqvist

Acting Head of IR & Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 708 37 66 77

E-mail: johan.holmqvist@aak.com

The information was submitted for publication at 11.00 am. CET on October 11, 2022.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

