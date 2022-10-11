StubHub's 2022-23 NBA Preview: Demand Up More Than 65% Since Last Season, Driven by New York and Los Angeles Teams

Celtics outpace Warriors in ticket sales; Cavaliers see biggest jump in demand

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With basketball season on the horizon, StubHub, the marketplace with the world's largest selection of live events, analyzed the NBA's hottest-selling teams, games and more. Nearly every team has seen an increase in demand for the new season, which is commanding over 65% greater ticket sales compared to this time last year.

Core players returning to New York and Los Angeles teams drive huge demand and prove both cities are epicenters of the sport, while the Celtics and Warriors – fresh off their Finals matchup in June – rank as the #4 and #5 in demand teams, respectively. With some of the league's youngest stars coming into their own, the upstart Cavaliers and Mavericks ride the momentum of key acquisitions to see huge increases in sales.

Key highlights include:

New York and Los Angeles Dominate the Top Teams and Games

Celtics Outpace the Warriors in Overall Demand, While Golden State Claims #1 Game of the Season

Young Superstars Drive Huge Jumps in Demand for Cavaliers and Mavericks

"The new NBA season is seeing a massive 65 percent jump in ticket sales on StubHub compared to last year, anchored by New York and Los Angeles teams," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "With the lifting of COVID restrictions that impacted the start of last season in some major markets, the Warriors and Raptors return to prominence on this year's list of top-selling teams and join the Celtics, Cavaliers and Mavericks in contributing to increased demand across the league."

TOP TEAMS

StubHub's Top In Demand NBA Teams of 2022-23

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of October 7 for 2022-23 NBA games.

TOP GAMES

StubHub's Top In Demand NBA Games of 2022-23

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of October 7 for 2022-23 NBA games.

StubHub's Top In Demand Week 1 NBA Games of 2022-23

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of October 7 for NBA games from October 18 – 25, 2022.

TOP-TRENDING TEAMS

StubHub's Top-Trending NBA Teams of 2022-23

Based on teams with the biggest rate of increase in cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of October 7 for sales for the 2022-23 season, in comparison to sales ahead of the 2021-22 season. Number indicates the percentage increase in ticket sales.

StubHub offers the widest selection for fans to buy and sell tickets to 2022-23 NBA games, with all orders backed by a FanProtect Guarantee and accessible customer service.

