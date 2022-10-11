Zaxby's introduces new loyalty program: 'Zax Rewardz'

Free Big Zax Snak® Meal with every new download or update

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , the premium quick-service restaurant, beloved for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and legendary Zax Sauce, is introducing its new loyalty program and mobile app: "Zax Rewardz." With the new program structure and features full of flavor-packed rewards, the brand aims to refine and upgrade the mobile experience for Zaxby's most loyal customers, who will receive a free Big Zax Snak® Meal with every new download or update of the existing app.

"Zaxby's has passionate fans and now we have an industry-leading rewards program just for them. Online orders, in-person purchases, and in-app actions turn into points, redeemable for 'Rewardz,'" said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's. "With the new app and loyalty program, we want to make it even easier for our customers to enjoy our products while racking up the rewards. To celebrate the launch, new and existing loyalty members who download or update our app will get a FREE Big Zax Snak. We are offering our most famous meal to recognize just how much we appreciate our loyal fans."

The intuitive structure of the new app allows loyalty members to easily earn rewards online or in person by converting spent dollars into "Rewardz" points. A point-based catalog of rewards allows users to turn earned points into flavor-packed freebies. Every $1 earns 10 points, which accumulate into a choice of free menu items and select dollars-off rewards.

The new structure offers several tiered reward options for guests, with a variety of "Rewardz" from Zaxby's extensive menu. This structure allows guests the instant satisfaction of redeeming points for rewards from small to large. Customers can review full details in the loyalty program terms, available at zaxbys.com/rewards.

Brand fans will also benefit from new features that focus on user experience. Those include a personalized welcome and conversational language used throughout the app experience, the ability to save favorite meals, a streamlined checkout process, and the choice of ordering pick up or delivery to your door.

To experience the new loyalty program and start earning points immediately, customers can sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards , or download the new app on Google Play or the App Store . Existing loyalty members can simply update the current app to enjoy all new features. As an incentive to download the new app and a thank you to existing loyalty members for updating, fans can instantly redeem a Big Zax Snak Meal for FREE.

Zaxby's Big Zax Snak Meal features three tender, tasty Chicken Fingerz, Texas Toast, and Zax Sauce, served with Crinkle Fries, Ranch sauce and a small Coca-Cola Freestyle® drink.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. For the second year in a row, Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich has won Thrillist's 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

