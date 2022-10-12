Clearwater Marine Aquarium Unveils New Manatee Exhibit, presented by Jabil

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Marine Aquarium and Jabil Inc. are partnering to bring a new exhibit to CMA. The exhibit, Manatee Springs, will inform guests about the threats manatees are facing and how groups are working to protect the lovable sea cow.

Manatee Springs is a new interactive modular exhibit at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The exhibit was made possible and in partnership with Jabil Inc. (PRNewswire)

"With this new exhibit, we are hoping to educate our guests about manatees and the important role they play in our ecosystem," said COO Lisa Oliver. "Each exhibit module is designed to be highly interactive and engaging so adults and kids alike are having fun while becoming more educated on manatees, the threats they face, and how groups like CMA are working to protect them here and throughout the Caribbean."

The Manatee Springs exhibits are modular, allowing them to be displayed in various spots throughout CMA or even transported to new locations.

"We're excited to partner with Clearwater Marine Aquarium as it gives us an opportunity to give back to the Tampa Bay community, specifically in the area of environment, a pillar in our Jabil Cares priorities," said LaShawne Meriwether, senior vice president of human resources at Jabil. "We realize the importance of supporting the work done by CMA researchers to ensure the survival of manatees, our state marine mammal."

Clearwater Marine Aquarium researchers and biologists work with partners throughout the southeast United States and Caribbean to track, monitor, rescue, transport, and release rehabilitated manatees. Manatee satellite tracking will be one of the many topics explored in the exhibit, providing guests with the opportunity to see current tracking information on an interactive touch screen, along with the science that makes satellite tracking possible.

"From having a hands-on manatee tracking experience to ways to help reduce harmful algal blooms that threaten a manatee's primary food source, guests of all ages will become more educated about the interconnected nature of ecosystems and what is being done to protect them," said Oliver.

Manatee Springs was made possible by Jabil Inc. Learn more about CMA's manatee conservation efforts and how you can visit the new exhibit, Manatee Springs, by visiting cmaquarium.org.

About Clearwater Marine Aquarium:

Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working marine rescue center dedicated to inspiring the human spirit through leadership in education, research, rescue, rehabilitation and release. The mission and potential to change people's lives differentiates Clearwater Marine Aquarium from any other aquarium in the world. CMAquarium.org

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

