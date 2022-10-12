Elemental Machines and Kanomax USA announce a strategic partnership to offer an integrated digital solution for clean room technology

Elemental Machines partners with Kanomax USA to deliver a seamlessly integrated clean room monitoring solution. Together, the technologies will empower researchers and manufacturers with environmental and operational data directly via the cloud.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Machines ("EM") a leading provider of IoT sensors powered by data science and providing actionable insights based on operational data has partnered with, Kanomax USA is a leading manufacturer delivering the best measurements for particle detection and airflow measurement in the business. As a laboratory operations ("LabOps") intelligence pioneer, EM is dedicated to supported fully-connected lab and manufacturing facilities.

The new partnership brings together EM's lab monitoring software with Kanomax' precision measurement technology to incorporate real-time and historical operational data with Kanomax' Clean Room Monitoring System.

The Kanomax Cleanroom Monitoring System offers turnkey solutions for monitoring needs required by various industries such as pharmaceutical, medical device, aerospace, semiconductor, and automotive. With more than 80 years of experience in the business Kanomax USA has always been pushing forward. Kanomax' precision particle counters are capable of real time monitoring of temperature, humidity, airborne particles, differential pressure, energy consumption, and gasses. Via the Kanomax' system, alarms can be initiated per designated event and have dependable remote access.

"We are excited to be teaming up with Elemental Machines and starting a new journey in cleanroom solutions and technology," said Koji Miyasaka, General Manager at Kanomax USA. "We are most excited about working with the team over at EM and collaborating on future projects with their team."

The partnership will allow data collected by Kanomax' technology to be stored and accessed via EM cloud-based dashboard for ease of viewing.

Elemental Machines' IoT enabled sensors and platform connect virtually any piece of equipment to the cloud, bringing together important data from across the lab and manufacturing. EM's real-time environmental monitoring and alerting solution tracks critical data such as CO 2 /O 2 percentage, airborne particles, temperature, and humidity, notifying users of out-of-range events.

"Partnering with Kanomax will add to EM's growing list of hardware integrations that eliminate data silos and digitally connect critical environmental conditions with real-time and historical data helping with reproducibility, compliance, and production integrity," said Dan Petkanas, National Channel Sales Manager at Elemental Machines.

About Kanomax USA

Kanomax delivers the best measurement solutions with its products and services that adapt precision measurement technology for fluids and particles. We contribute to technological innovation and quality improvements for the processes of quality and environment management. Sustaining human well-being in the areas of environment, health, and energy have always been a primary focus of Kanomax. We develop leading technology with the goal of maintaining health and safety in industries including automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, electronics manufacturing, heavy industry, steel, shipbuilding, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food processing, medical, construction and civil engineering.

https://kanomax-usa.com/

About Elemental Machines

Elemental Machines is the trusted data collection, analysis, and reporting technology supplier to researchers, clinicians, and LabOps professionals around the world. The Cambridge-based company equips labs with universal cloud-based dashboards and turnkey sensors that unite data from every asset, every metric, and every location, enabling rapid collection, seamless sharing, and effortless reporting.

www.elementalmachines.com /

