A new paradigm in technology and native ecosystem integration to ensure the success of modern data teams

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion Data Unlocked - Matillion , the leader in data productivity, today announced a platform and ecosystem designed to get data business-ready, faster - The Data Productivity Cloud.

The Data Productivity Cloud from Matillion: A platform and ecosystem designed to get data business-ready, faster (PRNewswire)

As cloud data grows, organizations must adopt fresh approaches to achieve a greater level of data productivity. In parallel, the pace of change is faster than ever, and businesses must be ready to navigate unprecedented, disruptive moments like pandemics, severe weather, and supply chain issues more frequently. Overburdened data teams are hampered by brittle data infrastructure resulting from antiquated data integration methods, legacy ETL, or point solution ELT technology.

Matillion's Data Productivity Cloud helps teams get data business-ready, faster, accelerating time-to-value and increasing the impact data can have. Users load, transform, synchronize, and orchestrate data on an integrated platform. These workloads improve productivity and efficiency for data teams.

"Pacific Life uses Matillion to break down the barriers and limitations involved in getting our data business-ready at scale," said Manzoor Mohideen, assistant vice president, data management at Pacific Life. "Modernizing and orchestrating our data pipelines with Matillion helps our data team build data integrations more quickly and be more productive, ensuring we're well on the way to delivering trustable data to our business and creating a world-class, data-driven culture at Pacific Life."

Bridging the gap between data expectations and data productivity

The Data Productivity Cloud is the only solution designed to ensure success for the modern data team. Matillion's platform is:

Everyone-ready: Ready for any user to connect data and put it to work. Matillion is the only platform with a wizard-based approach to building custom connectors for loading data, providing universal connectivity to any source with no coding necessary. The Data Productivity Cloud enables unprecedented access to an organization's data, allowing users of all skill levels to glean insights from all over the business.

New: Enterprise application connectors for SAP, Workday, and Anaplan to provide simple access to these complex, dynamic sources.

Now available: Code orchestration written in dbt, working alongside all other low-code or high-code jobs in Matillion. Data engineers can now execute code from tools such as dbt in Matillion ETL for Snowflake.

Stack-ready: Open and extensible to work with bespoke and leading cloud solutions. The Data Productivity Cloud provides native integrations to cloud data platforms to keep environments running efficiently. Users can build their transformation and orchestration jobs via a low-code UI or their preferred coding method.

Now available: Matillion is the first to support Snowflake Zero Copy Clone to test against a clone of live data without incurring additional risk or costs. This feature lets teams establish DataOps best practices and have greater confidence that their jobs run correctly. Matillion is the first toto test against a clone of live data without incurring additional risk or costs. This feature lets teams establish DataOps best practices and have greater confidence that their jobs run correctly.

Coming soon: Code orchestration written in Spark notebooks for Databricks. Data scientists can orchestrate machine learning models inside Matillion ETL for Databricks from their preferred notebooks.

Future-ready: Secure, scalable, and serverless for tomorrow's data projects. The Data Productivity Cloud helps teams to efficiently and quickly scale data integration efforts, deploy from anywhere and keep compliance management simple.

Matillion is the first platform to deliver Unlimited Scale with full control. Secure, serverless remote runners scale every aspect of data workflows. With, Secure, serverless remote runners scale every aspect of data workflows. With, Unlimited Scale teams can collect, enrich, and recirculate data without boundaries, right inside their cloud environment, with governance and sovereignty built in.

"Data productivity is an important factor for driving a modern business. Enterprises need to harness the power of their data, or they risk losing their competitive edge," said Ciaran Dynes, chief product officer at Matillion. "Matillion puts data teams at the center of driving competitive advantage by helping them to deliver business-ready data, faster. The Data Productivity Cloud is designed to meet data practitioners wherever they are – at their skill level, for their data stack, and to suit their current and future ambitions."

"This is an exciting time to work with data in the cloud, as organizations continue to look for more efficient ways to put their data to work," said Christian Klienerman, SVP of Product at Snowflake. "The power of the Snowflake Data Cloud and Matillion Data Productivity Cloud can help teams meet the increasing demands for data and push their businesses forward for new growth and exciting opportunities."

For more information about the Matillion Data Productivity Cloud, visit: https://www.matillion.com/resources/data-productivity-cloud-success-center .

About Matillion

Matillion helps teams get data business-ready, faster — accelerating time-to-value and increasing the impact data can have.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco , DocuSign , Pacific Life , Slack , and TUI trust Matillion to load, transform, sync, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning, and AI.

Native integration with popular cloud data platforms lets data teams at every skill level automate management, refinement, and data delivery for every data integration need.

See Matillion for yourself , and follow us on Linkedin or Twitter

Media Contact:

Inkhouse (for Matillion)

matillion@inkhouse.com

Matillion (PRNewsfoto/Matillion) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Matillion