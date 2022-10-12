Schneider Electric furthers SF6-free AirSeT MV ranges for greener electric distribution

New AirSeT primary GIS switchgear supports grid and industrial decarbonization

Offers operational and maintenance advantages enabled by new digital features

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has unveiled a complete preview of its latest sustainable, digital, AirSeT medium-voltage (MV) switchgear ranges, at the Innovation Summit World Tour, Schneider Electric's annual customer and partner event.

Schneider continues to develop and expand AirSeT ranges in line with its commitment to build a full SF 6 -free MV portfolio, and to meet requirements of different geographies and end-markets with sustainable MV switchgear. The gas-insulated (GIS) GM AirSeT MV is a breakthrough primary GIS technology for electrical networks and demanding applications in industrial buildings and critical infrastructure.

"As we prepare to release our latest green and digital MV switchgear in additional major geographies, we are eager to share this preview of our most sustainable medium voltage technology. It's a great example of what can be achieved when we combine our expertise in smart, connected electrical equipment with our dedication to sustainability and environmentally conscious design," commented Frederic Godemel, Executive Vice President of Power Systems and Services at Schneider Electric.

An operational goldmine of digital innovations

With a suite of digital functionalities, GM AirSeT delivers stronger performance and efficiency across an extended operational lifetime of the electrical system. Those include smart pressure monitoring, environmental monitoring, circuit breaker and 3-position disconnector monitoring, and substation monitoring.

A suite of award-winning medium voltage innovations

Designed for industry and utilities, GM AirSeT joins other Schneider Electric SF 6 -free medium voltage solutions contributing to the global fight against climate change, including:

RM AirSeT™ – a gas-insulated (GIS) Ring Main Unit (RMU) equipping grid operators with a powerful tool to decarbonize and modernize the grid while enabling electric distribution utilities to improve operational performance and reliability a gas-insulated (GIS) Ring Main Unit (RMU) equipping grid operators with a powerful tool to decarbonize and modernize the grid while enabling electric distribution utilities to improve operational performance and reliability

SM AirSeT™ – designed specifically for secondary power distribution applications using air-insulated switchgear designed specifically for secondary power distribution applications using air-insulated switchgear

Schneider Electric's technology has been piloted at numerous electric utilities, infrastructure and buildings, by customers such as GreenAlp in France, EEC Engie in New Caledonia, Renault Group in France, and Azienda Trasporti Milanesi in Italy.

AirSeT has also received multiple recognitions, most recently at the Greek Energy Mastering Awards 2022 and by the International Carbon Handprint Award at Climate Week NYC.

Digital capabilities unlock new customer values

Schneider Electric's pure air MV technology has a full range of data-powered native capabilities, which monitors the performance of electrical distribution applications and will enable preventive condition-based and predictive maintenance.

The embedded smart sensors enable users to monitor all their operations remotely. Data is fed into powerful cloud-based analytics tools such as those offered by EcoStruxure to provide powerful actionable insights. The native digital capabilities are available on Schneider's future-focused ranges, including MCSet Active as well as SM, RM, and GM AirSeT Active.

"In large, critical, and industrial buildings and operations – like automotive manufacturing, healthcare facilities and data centers, mining, metals, oil and gas production – digital insights play an important role in anticipating issues. In this way, you enhance operational safety, maximize uptime, increase operational efficiency, and optimize maintenance efforts and cost," said Mr Godemel.

