Serve Up Sober October in Style with eMeals and FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're reducing your alcohol intake for Sober October or abstaining altogether, hosting an alcohol-free get-together can be a challenge if your guests are accustomed to toasting every gathering with a cocktail. The Sober October Occasions Plan from eMeals, the meal planning service, and FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines, the #1 alcohol-removed wine brand for nearly 30 years, rises to the occasion with a stylish, global-inspired party menu including wines that retain the complex aromas and flavors of the grape varietals they're made from – without the alcohol.

Available free on the Sober October Occasions Plan landing page or in the Occasions Plan in the eMeals app for subscribers, the plan serves six to eight people for a soiree that offers a premium wine experience minus the alcohol.

A global flavor feast: The menu begins with Turmeric Roasted Tomato Soup with Goat Cheese-Basil Topping, then moves on to a spread anchored by pan-seared Red Curry Shrimp accented with honey, garlic and ginger. Side dishes include Creamy Coconut-Cilantro Cauli Rice (great for low-carb lovers), Stir-Fried Spinach with Garlic and Peanuts, and Apple, Walnut and Mixed Greens Salad with Spicy Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette. The grand finale is Pumpkin Chai Brownies topped with a crunchy brown sugar meringue. All recipes are simple, fast and largely make-ahead.

Alcohol-removed wine pairings: In the spirit of Sober October, the plan pairs each dish with a FRE Alcohol-Removed Wine that complements the flavors to perfection. From FRE Red Blend, recommended for sipping with the soup, to FRE Rosé, FRE Chardonnay, FRE Cabernet Sauvignon and FRE Brut, each varietal averages just 70 calories (half the calories of traditional wine) and less than 0.5% alcohol per 8 oz serving – elevating the menu without breaking your Sober October pledge.

Shopping shortcut: Say goodbye to written grocery lists and item-by-item grocery cart assembly. Simply select the recipes you want to make (that would be all of them!), and eMeals will automatically generate a shopping list you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. Click to add the paired FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines when they show up as an option on the list, and you're ready to roll.

Beyond the party: eMeals offers more than party menus. For as little as $5/month, eMeals subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant Based and more), plus new Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections menus that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines

FRE alcohol-removed wines are sourced from premium California vineyards and crafted using traditional winemaking practices. The winemakers use a spinning cone column to remove alcohol while preserving the delicate characteristics of the wine. The finished product is a delicious beverage with the hallmark aromas and flavors of premium wine, with less than 0.5% alcohol and 70 calories per 8 ounce serving on average*. For more information, visit https://www.frewines.com.

