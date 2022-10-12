SESAME TO PROVIDE COVID-19 CARE TO UNINSURED AND UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES AS PART OF CALIFORNIA COVID-19 TELEHEALTH EQUITY PROGRAM

Uninsured and underserved Californians who test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms can receive telehealth consultations for COVID-19 treatment through Sesame in a program paid for by the State of California

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame, the company building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured and underserved Americans by directly connecting them to high quality physicians at half the price, today announced that it has been selected to power California's Test to Treat Telehealth Equity Program. This program aims to improve access to COVID-19 therapeutics for communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, especially those who are uninsured and/or have other structural barriers to care.

Any underserved, uninsured or underinsured patient in the state of California who tests positive for COVID-19 and has symptoms is eligible for consultation with a Sesame healthcare provider, which is paid for by the State of California, as well as free drug therapy if deemed clinically eligible. The Sesame healthcare provider marketplace has comprehensive support for Spanish and other non-English speakers.

"This is critically important work, and given our mission to create a world where affordable access to everyday healthcare is a reality, Sesame is uniquely qualified to empathize and support California's mission to address health inequities," said Michael Botta, PhD, one of Sesame's co-founders. "In fact, with thousands of doctors and healthcare providers across all 50 states, Sesame can assist other states and departments of public health with initiatives like the California Test to Treat Telehealth Equity Program."

Those interested in connecting their underserved community members to the Sesame telehealth service can contact COVID19telehealth@cdph.ca.gov. Priority communities to be served by this service include but is not limited to:

Communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19:

Communities of color

LGBTQIA+ communities

Incarcerated individuals

People with disabilities

Workers in transportation, food processing, agriculture, construction, long term care facilities, and manufacturing industries

People with structural barriers to care:

Low-income, uninsured, or underinsured individuals

Rural communities

People experiencing homelessness

Undocumented individuals

People with limited English proficiency

ABOUT SESAME



Sesame is building a radically new healthcare system for Americans who are uninsured or otherwise priced out of everyday care. The company's marketplace replaces historically inefficient, expensive healthcare with a direct connection – either virtually or in-person – between patients and physicians. This direct connection enables Sesame to offer doctor visits, labs, imaging and prescription drugs at half the price. Founders include a Harvard PhD in health policy and economics; a former Goldman Sachs analyst; and entertainment executive and healthcare reformer David Goldhill, author of the legendary cover story in The Atlantic, "How American Health Care Killed My Father." Sesame has raised $75 million so far from investors that include GV, Virgin Group and General Catalyst. The company was ranked #1 by Healthline for overall care in 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit www.sesamecare.com .

