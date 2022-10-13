Accuray and C-RAD Unveil Automated Breast Cancer Treatment Package for the Radixact® System at American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today the company, in partnership with C-RAD AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: CRAD B), will showcase an important new option for improving the care of people diagnosed with breast cancer during the 2022 ASTRO (American Society for Radiation Oncology) Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, October 23 – 26, 2022. Meeting attendees are invited to attend the U.S. unveiling of a new breast cancer treatment package* for the Radixact® System at the Accuray booth, #2586, on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 10:30 am CT.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

According to the National Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women in the U.S., other than skin cancers1. While rare, breast cancer can also occur in men2. Treatment for breast cancer represents more than 20 percent of cases seen by radiation oncology departments3,4.

The breast cancer treatment package is designed to enable medical care teams to provide an integrated and automated Deep Inspiration Breath Hold (DIBH) solution using Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT) that delivers ultra-precise treatments that enhance safety and speed. With the addition of this capability the Radixact System now offers the most comprehensive tool set in the industry by leveraging superior CT image quality from proprietary ClearRT™ imaging with the CT-linac capabilities of TomoHelical™ and TomoDirect™ deliveries in as quick as 10-minute treatment time slots.

"ASTRO 2022 marks an important milestone for our organization as we launch, with C-RAD, a new option for the Radixact System for treating the wide range of breast cancer patients. Breast cancer remains a significant women's health issue that with early detection and more precise treatment technology can have a major impact on extending and improving the quality of patients' lives. It seems appropriate to make this announcement during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time when people worldwide join together to raise awareness of improving early diagnosis and treatment options for this disease. This introduction is the result of our strong investment in R&D to deliver robust and differentiated products that are intended to improve lives," said Suzanne Winter, president and chief executive officer of Accuray.

"SGRT technology has proven its substantial benefits in hospitals and clinics around the world, as shown in the multitude of clinical research on the topic. We at C-RAD firmly believe surface tracking is becoming the standard of care," says Tim Thurn, CEO of C-RAD AB. "For breast cancer treatment in particular, our workflow for deep inspiration treatment has fantastic results, both for clinical teams but also for patients. The Accuray DIBH solution on Catalyst+ can be used for a multitude of indications, but for breast cancer treatments the seamless workflow allows deep inspiration treatment on the Radixact System to reduce the dose exposure to the heart amongst other benefits. The goggles as well as the in-room panels help guide the patient through their breathing cycles."

Additional Accuray Meeting Highlights: Industry Partnerships, Advances in Software and Imaging Solutions to Deliver More, Better, Faster

® Treatment Planning System (TPS) to enable fast contouring, treatment planning and ultra-precise delivery, enhancing treatment quality for even the most complex intracranial and spinal indications. CyberKnife ® platform : Brainlab Elements is intended to augment the platform's full-featured Accuray PrecisionTreatment Planning System (TPS) to enable fast contouring, treatment planning and ultra-precise delivery, enhancing treatment quality for even the most complex intracranial and spinal indications.

ClearRT ™ Enhanced Imaging: new functionality includes improved visualization when treating tumors near high-density objects such as teeth and bone, and an up to 60% reduction in daily hardware warmup and calibration time, supporting the delivery of precise radiation treatments to more patients each day.

ARTemis : our partnership with RaySearch will leverage the Accuray ClearRT imaging, RayStation automated planning capability with AI segmentation and RayCare's powerful clinical workflow management tools to facilitate the development of an optimized solution, ARTemis, for online adaptive therapy**.

'Meet the Experts': Multiple Educational Opportunities

AI: Adapt Intelligently Accuray Symposium: Clinicians Share Treatment Perspectives

Symposium panelists will share their perspectives on how Accuray technologies can help medical care teams to adapt treatments and transform patient outcomes. Sunday, October 23 at 11:00 am CT in the Industry Expert Theater 1, exhibit hall. Click Symposium panelists will share their perspectives on how Accuray technologies can help medical care teams to adapt treatments and transform patient outcomes.atin the Industry Expert Theater 1, exhibit hall. Click here for more information or to register for the symposium.

Accuray Exchange (AEx): Daily Sessions Throughout the Meeting

Live in the Accuray booth, ongoing interactive discussions with industry experts on topics designed to help improve clinical practice. The complete talk schedule can be found Live in the Accuray booth, ongoing interactive discussions with industry experts on topics designed to help improve clinical practice. The complete talk schedule can be found here

Product Demonstrations: Personalized Content to Meet Wide-Ranging Interests

Meeting attendees can book a one-on-one demonstration to gain insight into optimizing results using Accuray and partner products including the Accuray Precision® TPS, iDMS® Data Management System, RaySearch RayStation Treatment Planning System and more. Click Meeting attendees can book a one-on-one demonstration to gain insight into optimizing results using Accuray and partner products including the Accuray PrecisionTPS, iDMSData Management System, RaySearch RayStation Treatment Planning System and more. Click here to make an appointment.

*510(k) pending. The breast cancer treatment package [name to be revealed during the unveiling at ASTRO] is not available for sale in the USA. It is not CE marked and availability is subject to regulatory clearance or approval in some markets

**Works in progress

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to expectations regarding new product packages and innovations, expectations regarding collaborations and partnerships, expectations regarding investment in R&D, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the current global economic environment, including in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic, on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; the company's ability to achieve widespread market

acceptance of its products; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands; reliance on third party collaborators, partnerships, strategic alliances and joint ventures; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 17, 2022, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

bkaplan@accuray.com

1 https://www.cancer.gov/types/breast

2 https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/breast.html

3 United States Department of Health and Human Services, Report to Congress, Episodic Alternative Payment Model For Radiation Therapy Services, November 2017 (https://innovation.cms.gov/files/reports/radiationtherapy-apm-rtc.pdf)

4 https://www.cancer.org/research/cancer-facts-statistics/breast-cancer-facts-figures.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated