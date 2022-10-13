BMW to Keynote at CES 2023

Automotive Set for Record Year, Making CES a Top Auto Show

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharing the vision of a digital tomorrow, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, will deliver a pre-show keynote address at CES® 2023.

Zipse will showcase how the future of mobility can merge the real and virtual worlds, and present BMW's vision of the 'ultimate digital driving machine' live in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. PST on Jan. 4, 2023, in the Pearl Theater at The Palms. He joins CEOs from John Deere and AMD as part of the keynote lineup at CES.

"We are thrilled to welcome BMW Group to the keynote stage," said Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA. "Under Oliver's leadership, the company is expanding the definitions of mobility and reshaping the automotive industry, while embracing a more sustainable circular economy model for manufacturing."

BMW's keynote address is part of the larger mobility story at CES 2023. The automotive sector will be bigger than ever, with nearly 300 exhibitors in a sold-out West Hall. The exhibits in West Hall will cover almost 25% more floor space than 2022, featuring the latest in self-driving tech, electric vehicles and personal mobility devices.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-8, 2023 with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere, AMD and BMW. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details, and the media page for all press resources.

