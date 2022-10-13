Duke Energy Florida provides financial assistance to communities, agriculture industry following Hurricane Ian devastation

- Funds distributed to organizations throughout the state to aid Floridians during recovery from Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Florida's response to Hurricane Ian continues, Duke Energy Florida has committed $95,000 to support local recovery and rebuilding efforts in communities that have been heavily impacted by the storm.

"During emergencies, our customers count on us," said Duke Energy Florida State President Melissa Seixas. "We are proud to work alongside the organizations that are on the front lines providing critical relief and recovery services across the communities we serve. We are grateful for their service to those impacted by this devastating storm."

Damage from Hurricane Ian caused more than 1 million customer outages within the company's service area. The majority of customers were restored within three days after the storm passed through the affected areas.

Many of the organizations that received funding are among those that are delivering disaster relief and recovery services, including meals, emergency services and supplies to individuals, families and communities across Florida.

Hope Partnership, an organization working to end homelessness and poverty in Central Florida, received a $5,000 donation from Duke Energy to provide blankets to those who have been displaced by Hurricane Ian.

"This week at our Client Care Day, we were able to distribute blankets to some of our neighbors who have been displaced by flooding from Ian," said Rev. Mary Downey, Hope Partnership CEO. "These individuals are currently staying in emergency shelters, so we were glad to be able to provide these blankets to make that time in the shelter a little more comfortable. Duke Energy provided the funding for these gifts, and we are so grateful to them for helping us continue to care for those most affected by the storm."

Duke Energy Florida has also committed $45,000 to help farmers and ranchers throughout the state rebuild after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Florida Farm Bureau Federation received a $25,000 donation to its Hurricane Ian Relief Fund for Agriculture to support the recovery from agricultural-related losses.

"Like many residents in Florida, many farm and ranch families have suffered significant losses due to Hurricane Ian," said Jeb S. Smith, Florida Farm Bureau Federation president. "We are grateful for Duke Energy's support, which will help us assist our farm families throughout the state that are now recovering from one of the costliest storms in Florida's history."

The following community organizations received financial assistance to provide food, water and other disaster relief essentials to communities across Florida.

Statewide

Florida Farm Bureau Federation – $25,000

Florida Cattleman's Foundation – $10,000

The Alumni Association of the Wedgworth Leadership Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources – $10,000

Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties

Hardee Help Center – $10,000

SendMeMissions – $10,000

Orange and Osceola counties

Foundation for Orange County Public Schools Inc. (OCPS) – $5,000

Osceola County Council on Aging Inc. – $5,000

Hope Partnership – $5,000

Seminole and Volusia counties

Christian Sharing Center Inc. dba The Sharing Center – $5,000

Meals on Wheels, Etc. Inc. – $5,000

Council on Aging of Volusia County Inc. – $5 ,000

Earlier this month, the company also announced a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross with an additional $50,000 available in matching employee donations for communities in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. An additional $100,000 was also provided to Volunteer Florida's Disaster Fund to support aid as part of the coordinated disaster response in Florida.

Duke Energy Florida also will be supporting these communities through employee volunteering and purchasing and distributing food and other needed items.

To contribute to the Florida Disaster Fund, visit floridadisasterfund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

Contributions to support Hurricane Ian relief through the American Red Cross can be made here.

