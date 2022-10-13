SWITLIK Survival Products breaks ground on expansion of manufacturing facilities.

TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWITLIK Survival Products, is excited to announce that they have officially broke ground on what will be an expansion to their manufacturing facilities. The expansion consists of the addition of a new 20,000 sf building on their 1325 East State St. property in Trenton. This project is testament to the growth Switlik has been experiencing over the years as well as a commitment to keeping their business local.

Left to Right: Sarah Switlik - Switlik COO, Jeff Martin - Mayor of Hamilton NJ, Stanley Switlik II - Switlik CEO, Reed Gusciora - Mayor of Trenton NJ, Joe Harrison - Trenton City Councilman. (PRNewswire)

Switlik's new building would not be possible without the cooperation between the City of Trenton and the Township of Hamilton. Mayors Reed Gusciora, of Trenton and Jeff Martin, of Hamilton along with Trenton City Councilman Joe Harrison, were an integral component for making this project a reality due to Switlik's unique location; the new building will sit directly on top of both city/township lines.

"I am so excited for Switlik to now expand on their continuing operations here from Hamilton into Trenton, family business that started over 100 years ago continuing on and building towards the next generation It's a great thing for the township of Hamilton, great thing for City of Trenton, great for the Switlik family and our entire Mercer County that rely on them each and every day." – Mayor Jeff Martin.

Switlik has proudly manufactured out of Trenton since 1920, and has been employing both Trenton and Hamilton residents for over 100 years. Switlik is investing in the community and the future of its employees as this new addition is laying the foundation for the next generation of Switlik employees.

So, what does this new building mean for the city of Trenton and township of Hamilton? It means continuous growth for current Switlik employees, and the opportunity for more local residents to obtain employment.

"Wonderful day. It's a collaboration between Hamilton and Trenton; it's giving out jobs but also moving the city and Hamilton in a positive direction." Said Councilman Harrison.

Switlik Survival Products: Looking forward with confidence.

What does this mean for Switlik? This new addition is providing Switlik the much-needed space to expand their product offerings and bring on new innovative ideas. The diversification of their products and markets, and their continued willingness to change with the times, will ensure Switlik maintains in its position as an industry leading American manufacturer.

"I would like to express my gratitude to both municipalities for coming together and aiding us in this project which will ultimately provide the residents of Trenton and Hamilton with new job opportunities and help those employed continue succeeding. For 102 years Switlik's saving lives worldwide, providing jobs locally." – Stanley Switlik II, CEO.

This project has been made possible with contributions from Scozzari Builders, Inc. for construction, ACT Engineers performing site work and design, Clarke Caton Hintz Architecture for creating the building design and Fox Rothschild LLP for land use and municipal legal efforts.

About Switlik: Quality, Performance, Innovation

Established in 1920, Switlik Survival Products has been owned and operated by the Switlik family for four generations, and is known worldwide as a manufacturer of the highest quality sewn and heat-sealed inflatable safety and survival products for the aviation, marine, and military markets.

Their current product mix consists of anti-exposure suits, airline life vests, constant wear vests, man overboard and water rescue platforms, life rafts, and military based products outfitting the US Coast Guard, US Army, US Navy as well as the US Air Force.

Switlik products are consistently at the forefront in design, performance and quality of manufacture. Switlik is proud of their long-standing reputation for quality, performance and innovation, having put their family name on their products for over 100 years.

