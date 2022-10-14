AMA Announces Category 1 Billing Code for Posterior SI Joint Fusion

Ongoing clinical research on PainTEQ's LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System played a significant role in obtaining the new Category 1 billing code.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Medical Association (AMA) has announced a new Category 1 billing code specifically for posterior SI joint fusion, including PainTEQ's LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System.

Specifically, the announcement stated:

"Accepted addition of code 2X000 to report percutaneous arthrodesis of the sacroiliac joint (SI) using placement of intra-articular implant(s) without placement of a transfixation; and deletion of Category III code 0775T."

According to the AMA website, criteria for a Category 1 code include, among others, "The clinical efficacy of the procedure or service is documented in literature that meets the requirements set forth in the CPT code-change application."

LinQ is being studied in the SECURE Study (Single-arm, Multicenter, Prospective, Clinical Study on a Novel Minimally Invasive Posterior Sacroiliac Fusion Device). On May 16, 2022, the investigators published interim results comprising the 6-month follow-up of the first 69 enrolled patients. This publication was one of three original clinical trials used to support the code application.

"Our preliminary data from the SECURE study reflect the efficacy and safety of LinQ," said Sean LaNeve, Chief Executive Officer at PainTEQ.

The reduction in pain and improvement in functional status were non-inferior to those obtained in other studies using the lateral approach. In addition, there were fewer adverse events than were seen in studies using a lateral approach.

Having a Category 1 CPT code is important because it can make it easier to secure coverage and reimbursement from Medicare and commercial payers. PainTEQ remains committed to LinQ, prioritizing patient safety, clinical efficacy and research above all else.

Now, that commitment is paying off.

"This is great news for both physicians and patients alike," said Michael Enxing, President of PainTEQ. "The new billing code will make it easier for healthcare professionals to streamline reporting, and patients will have greater access to this life-changing treatment."

About PainTEQ: PainTEQ was built to bring interventional procedures to the market. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ implant aims to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. Learn more at www.painteq.com .

About LinQ: The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides patients with a minimally invasive option to combat pain due to sacroiliac disease. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians may help alleviate, and in many cases eliminate, chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI joint. With its large graft window, this single implant is designed to create an ideal environment for long-term fusion.

