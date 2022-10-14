Associated Bank announces corporate promotion

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Arnold has been promoted to the role of executive vice president, corporate treasurer with Associated Bank. He is responsible for management of the bank's interest rate risk exposure, liquidity, funding and investment portfolio and capital activities.

Andrew Arnold (PRNewswire)

With nearly 25 years of finance experience, Arnold joined Associated in 2010 as an asset and liability senior analyst. In 2020, he was promoted to the role of senior vice president, assistant treasurer and director of liability management and most recently served as interim corporate treasurer. Prior to joining Associated, Arnold held senior capital market analyst and corporate treasury and business analyst roles at other financial institutions.

Arnold holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin. He is located at 433 Main Street in Green Bay.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $37 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Contact: Jennifer Kaminski

Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager

920-491-7576 | Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

(PRNewsfoto/Associated Banc-Corp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp