LOCAL RESTAURANTERS BRING CAPRIOTTI'S TO BEE CAVE

Capriotti's Fans Can Get their Hands on Award-Winning Sandwiches in Bee Cave

BEE CAVE, Texas, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in Bee Cave at 3944 RM-620, Suite 130, on October 15. Capriotti's brings the Bee Cave community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Bee Cave Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 15 new jobs to the Bee Cave community.

The Bee Cave Capriotti's location is owned and operated by business partners and close friends, Julian King and Warren Shu. King, a graduate of the nationally renowned Restaurant Management Program at Cornell University, has worked in casual-upscale and fine-dining restaurants for over 20 years. Shu, a graduate of the University of Michigan and UCLA business school, specialized in portfolio management at his family investment office, but always had an interest in the restaurant industry. After meeting, Shu introduced King to Capriotti's by having him taste the infamous Capriotti's sandwich, 'The Bobbie'. After his first bite, King was sure that Capriotti's was going to be a success. King and Shu own one other Capriotti's location in Mueller, TX and have committed to bringing six total locations to Austin's surrounding areas in the next four years.

"We are very excited to open up our second Capriotti's location in Bee Cave. We love the community and surrounding areas, and we look forward to serving all the wonderful residents and businesses in the area," said King and Shu. "Capriotti's is known for its high-quality, delicious ingredients that make the perfect combination for hoagies and catering. Our team can't wait to provide our delicious options to the Bee Cave community."

Bee Cave Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The Bee Cave Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's in Bee Cave offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs, and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

