WASHINGTON STATE'S VETERINARY ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Veterinary Medical Association (WSVMA) held the Pacific Northwest Veterinary Conference Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. Veterinarians and veterinary staff were honored at WSVMA's award ceremonies on Sat., Oct. 1.

Veterinarian of the Year Award

Michael Murphy, DVM, Olympia, received the 2022 Veterinarian of the Year Award. Dr. Murphy is the much-loved founder and Chief Pet Officer of People, Pets and Vets veterinary clinics located across Washington and other U.S. regions. He is known for his passion for veterinary medicine and for mentoring hundreds of veterinarians, not just in medicine, but in leadership, business, and practice management. He has worked tirelessly to build strong positive cultures within each of his veterinary hospitals and he provides exceptional medicine and service to his patients and clients. Countless animals have been helped, clients' lives have been touched, and team members inspired due to Dr. Murphy's example and leadership. Dr. Murphy truly believes in the good in all people and focuses on the positive in every situation surrounding him, a true inspiration in the veterinary profession.

2022 Outstanding Veterinary Service Award

Nora Hickey, DVM, veterinarian at Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission in Olympia, Wash., received the 2022 Outstanding Veterinary Service Award for her leadership in fish medicine and for improving tribal aquaculture in Washington State. Through her fish and wildlife veterinary services, she helps endangered Chinook Salmon and provides veterinary care for culturally important species that further tribal food sovereignty. In addition, she dedicates herself to the profession by teaching veterinary students and serving as the current president of the American Association of Fish Veterinarians.

WSU Faculty Member of the Year Award

Claude Ragle, DVM, DACVS, Professor of Equine Surgery at Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, was presented the 2022 WSU Faculty Member of the Year Award. Dr. Ragle has devoted many years supporting continuing education to the veterinary profession in Washington state and has assisted in program selection for the annual conference and being an active presenter to attendees. He has been active in leadership roles as a mentor to practitioners and students, and has conducted advanced research in surgical techniques, especially in the field of arthroscopic surgery on horses. Dr. Ragle excels as a teacher, mentor and role model for the veterinary profession.

2022 WSVMA Humane Animal Welfare Award

Mariel Small, LVT at Seattle Humane, Bellevue, Wash., was presented the 2022 Humane Animal Welfare Award in recognition of her hard work and dedication to people and their pets along with her deep devotion to providing quality care and advocacy in animal sheltering. In her work, Ms. Small advocates for even the most misunderstood and fractious pets, and her humility and empathy shine through in working with people of diverse experiences, socioeconomic statuses, and differing communication needs.

2022 President's Award

Michael Kiefer, DVM, Olympia, received the 2022 WSVMA President's Award for his dedication to the WSVMA and the veterinary profession throughout his career. He generously served the WSVMA as treasurer for 19 years monitoring association finances and providing guidance to the Board of Directors and CEO. His volunteer service also includes being the treasurer of Thurston County Humane Society and previously as a board member of a local veterinary laboratory.

2022 President's Award

Kimberly Coyner, DVM, DACVD, location, posthumously received the 2022 WSVMA President's Award for her dedication and service to the veterinary community. Dr. Coyner was well-liked and respected among her colleagues and generously donated her time to educate and assist veterinarians on veterinary dermatology cases. She was the author of multiple articles in scientific journals and participated in cutting edge clinical drug trials to improve the health of animal patients everywhere. Dr. Coyner and her husband Marc, died earlier this year in an automobile accident.

2022 Distinguished Veterinary Staff Award

Kacey Burton, LVT, Pullman, Wash., licensed veterinary technician in the Oncology Dept. at the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital, received the 2022 Distinguished Veterinary Staff Award for her excellent skills, her unwavering cheerful attitude, and the love and care she shows for her patients and clients. Ms. Burton serves the Teaching Hospital, their clinicians, patients, and clients with dignity and determination.

2022 Allied Industry Award

Josh Schulz, DVM and Kristen Fisher, MBA of Zoetis Animal Health received the 2022 Allied Industry Award for their unwavering support of Washington state's veterinary practitioners by helping the WSVMA provide exceptional educational opportunities. Their generous support can be experienced at the Pacific Northwest Veterinary conference and other WSVMA CE programs.

The WSVMA is a statewide, not-for-profit, professional organization for the benefit of veterinary medicine. The WSVMA has over 1,900 members, representing veterinarians, veterinary students and a broad spectrum of veterinary practice. The Association's mission is to "advance the cause of veterinary medicine to better the lives of those touched by it." Visit the WSVMA Web site, www.wsvma.org, to learn more about the association, veterinary medicine, and animal care.

