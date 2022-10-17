AnyDesk 7.1: Administration rethought

AnyDesk releases version 7.1, continuing the company's strategy of making Remote Access Solutions appealing to large enterprises.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyDesk Software GmbH, the fastest-growing Remote Access Software company, released AnyDesk 7.1, continuing its strategy to develop the best Remote Access Solution on the market. The application's elegant software architecture and its intuitive and appealing user interface are central to this strategy. As a result, companies and private users can increase their productivity when accessing their devices remotely. AnyDesk 7.1 is initially available for Windows, with other operating systems to follow.

Optimizations for System Administration

Version 7.1 is complemented by version 2 of my.anydesk, the company's Management Console. With it, administrators can assign permissions to user accounts and groups within AnyDesk to fine-tune their processes. Authorization profiles can be implemented intuitively and in a targeted manner. Overall, the new functionalities simplify processes and administration tasks. Additionally, security is ensured through multi-factor authentication (MFA).

AnyDesk CEO and founder, Philipp Weiser, states that "AnyDesk 7.1 is an important step in our strategy to realize the added value of our solution even in complex company structures. Because of the expanded target market it provides, we can ensure further growth, which will help us finance the expansion of our product portfolio."

More security and convenience with the option of user login

The new version of AnyDesk offers the option of user login, which can be done either directly in the application or online. With it, AnyDesk enhanced its security and convenience. Not only that, but a simple sign-on (SSO) with existing accounts, such as Google or Facebook, is also supported. This simplifies new logins, as users do not have to create a new username and password. Non-commercial users are also given the option to create an AnyDesk account, which allows access to functionalities such as the Address Book. AnyDesk is introducing these product changes based on analysis of user data, which will allow the company to not only provide greater security to end users, but also to further reduce irregular activity within the AnyDesk network.

