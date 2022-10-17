Lanvin Group Revenue up 73% to €202 Million in First Half of 2022

73% YoY revenue growth represents one of the highest growth rates in the global luxury industry; flagship brand Lanvin achieved 117% global sales growth YoY during the period, with wholesale up 260% YoY, underscoring success of an improved product and merchandising strategy, with refreshed brand appeal

Existing business on track to achieve positive 2022 results; growth strategy unchanged

Further signed and committed equity investments of US$50 million ahead of listing with indications of interest for up to US$110 million additional equity investments, representing total potential new equity of up to US$290 million

Business combination with PCAC targeting completion by end of 2022, with pre-money equity valuation updated to US$1 billion , in-line with industry trading comparables, to provide a more attractive entry point for investors, reflecting significantly altered market environment

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group, today announced its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. The Group plans to subsequently file an amendment to the registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited, a company affiliated with the Group, reflecting these financial results with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: PV) ("PCAC"), an affiliate of Primavera Capital Group, a leading global investment firm.

(PRNewswire)

Ms. Joann Cheng, Chairman and CEO of Lanvin Group, said: "Lanvin Group continues to deliver on its strategy, with record first half results and momentum continuing to build across all brands, in all markets and across all sales channels."

2022 interim results underscore sustained growth momentum

The Group's performance in the first half of 2022 has been marked by an exceptional phase of growth, building on the strong momentum achieved in 2021. For the first six months of 2022, the Group recorded revenue of €202 million, representing industry-leading growth of 73% compared to the same period in 2021.

The strong performance was driven by outstanding growth in Europe and North America, where revenue grew 91% and 58% year-over-year respectively, a testament to the Group's solid foundation in its five brands' home turf and the success of its global growth strategies. Notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19 restrictions in Greater China for much of the period, sales in the market increased by 32% year-over-year, while sales in the rest of Asia grew 194% year-over-year as the brands continued to penetrate new high-potential markets. All portfolio brands recorded positive growth. In particular:

Lanvin delivered 117% year-over-year global sales growth, recording sales of €64 million as it continued to grow its brand awareness. In particular the brand has renewed its global product and merchandising strategy, with an increasing focus on leather goods and footwear and made important ongoing improvements in customer fulfilment. The European and North American markets were the brand's clear outperforming markets, recording 201% and 235% increases in revenue year-over-year, respectively. Sales through wholesale channels increased by 260% compared to the first half of 2021, reflecting solid recognition of the brand's growing appeal and strong demand among luxury fashion buyers. Revenue through global DTC channels grew 75% year-over-year, with e-commerce sales increasing by 71%, as the brand continued its retail expansion and digital execution as part of its omni-channel strategy.

Wolford recorded revenue of €54 million in the first half of 2022, up 29% year-over-year, cementing its position as one of the world's leading suppliers of women's skinwear in the upper premium segment. Wolford's sales growth was spread across almost all geographical regions and distribution channels, most notably recording a 46% increase from its retail channel, with the North American market growing 48% and EMEA by 28%. Excluding the licensing business, like-for-like revenue growth was over 40% year-over-year.

Implementation of global strategy continues to drive growth

The Group continued to implement its growth strategies in the first half of 2022:

Product and brand elevation:

Lanvin has embarked upon a successful brand reset anchored in its French couture heritage. The house has extended its product strategy and assortment to build a comprehensive product line-up for women and men, which has been well received at the recent Paris fashion show. The brand's second limited-edition capsule collection with Los Angeles -based streetwear brand Gallery Department was also very well received, attracting a younger generation of new customers.

With the implementation of a strong digital and social media strategy, Wolford 's latest collaborations with iconic Italian streetwear brand GCDS and Parisian house Mugler have helped it reach new customer groups and further boosted brand awareness. Additionally, The W athleisure collection grew by 22% year-over-year and accounted for 23% of seasonal sales in the first half of 2022, underscoring the success of its newly adopted brand strategy.

Sergio Rossi successfully launched two exclusive capsule collections, the first named after its new artistic director Evangelie Smyrniotaki, and the second is named the "Jelly" special collection. Both have been well received by the market.

Sales channels and footprint expansion:

The Group's global Direct to Customer (DTC) sales increased by 66% year-over-year, driven by strategic retail store opening as well as e-commerce expansion which included Lanvin's presence on China's e-commerce platforms JD.com and RED Mall. Meanwhile, wholesale sales also grew by 89% year-over-year thanks to renewed brand propositions, expanded offerings and highly effective marketing.

The brands have continued to expand their visibility in key markets for the past months. This includes Lanvin's new retail stores at strategic locations in mainland China and Hong Kong , as well as Wolford's new flagship store in Paris , in Rue Saint Honoré, with more openings planned before year end.

Sergio Rossi became the Group's first brand to have successfully transitioned onto a new digital platform powered by Shopify's technologies in North America , with Lanvin expected to follow suit later this year. The Group continues to drive its portfolio brands' digitalization and e-commerce efforts.

New equity investments confirm enduring appeal of the growing luxury segment

The Group is pleased to announce that Meritz Securities Co., Ltd (008560.KS) ("Meritz"), a subsidiary of South Korea-based leading global financial services conglomerate Meritz Financial Group (138040.KS), has committed US$50 million in a private placement ahead of listing and is considering an additional investment of up to US$15 million by way of a PIPE subscription, both at the same per share valuation as applicable to the de-SPAC transaction. The proceeds of these investments will be used to further support the Group's strong growth momentum. South Korea is one of the fastest-growing luxury markets in the world.

"We are delighted to welcome Meritz to join our strategic ecosystem to help support our global expansion strategy and the long-term sustainable growth of our brands," said Joann Cheng. "This commitment, by an established global investor amid challenging market conditions, further validates the potential of our group to create value with our unique proposition to transform heritage brands."

Meritz joins existing shareholders of the Group, including Fosun International Limited (0656.HK), ITOCHU Corporation (8001.T), Stella International Limited (1836.HK), Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 9991.HK), Golden A&A, which have already committed to invest in connection with the de-SPAC transaction.

Separately, a shareholder of the Group intends to fully convert its existing shareholder loan and accrued interest of approximately US$95 million into shares of the Group at the same per share valuation as applicable to the de-SPAC transaction, further demonstrating the shareholder's confidence in, and long-term commitment to, the Group's sustainable growth.

With the committed and potential investments from Mertiz and the intended conversion of existing shareholder loans and accrued interest into equity, together with the existing commitments from the PIPE investors and the forward purchase investors, the Group may receive total new equity of up to US$290 million, in addition to cash currently held in PCAC's trust account of up to US$414 million (assuming no shareholder redemptions).

Revised valuation benefits shareholders with lower entry point

The Group and PCAC have revised the pre-money equity value of the Group from US$1.25 billion to US$1 billion based on various considerations, including the latest currency and stock market environment since the proposed business combination was first announced on March 23, 2022 and the recent trading multiples of numerous listed global luxury companies.

"Notwithstanding our own strong performance, the new transaction terms reflect not only this year's global economic changes and the performance of our reference peer group, but more importantly, our commitment to delivering significant upside potential and long-term value for both current PCAC shareholders as well as future shareholders of Lanvin Group," added Joann Cheng. "Our outlook for the business remains unchanged and we believe the adjusted valuation establishes a highly compelling entry point for investors as we continue to capture untapped growth opportunities across the world."

2022 full year outlook

The Group is confident in achieving strong results for the fiscal year 2022 for its existing business as consumer appetite for premium quality goods remains strong and resilient. The Group will continue to execute its proven strategies to deliver sustained growth and create long-term value for shareholders against ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

The Group continues to make progress on the proposed business combination with PCAC, which is expected to close by the end of this year, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of PCAC's shareholders and the listing of securities of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited ("LGHL") on the New York Stock Exchange. Upon completion of the transaction, the business of the Group will operate under the Lanvin Group name and has applied to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "LANV".

Analyst Day

Lanvin Group will hold a virtual Analyst Day to discuss its 2022 interim financial results on November 3, 2022 (Thursday), at 2:00 p.m. Central European Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A replay of the Analyst Day presentation will be accessible on the Group's investor relations website at www.lanvin-group.com/investor-relation/.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits, and Caruso. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an intimate understanding and unparalleled access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view our investor presentation, please visit www.lanvin-group.com/investor-relation/.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: PV), is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. PCAC is an affiliate of Primavera, a leading alternative investment management firm. With offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore and Palo Alto, Primavera manages both USD and RMB funds for prominent financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, corporations and family offices around the world. As of September 30, 2021, it had assets under management of approximately US$17 billion. Primavera employs a flexible investment strategy comprised of buy-out/control-oriented, growth capital and restructuring investments. Having accumulated extensive experience in structuring and executing cross-border investment transactions, Primavera seeks to create long-term value for its portfolio companies by combining deep local connectivity in China with global experience and best practices. For more information, please visit www.primavera-capital.com.

