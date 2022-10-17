Solecta Inc. Appoints Jim Ford as Chief Executive Officer

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solecta, Inc. today announced the appointment of Jim Ford as chief executive officer. In this newly created role, Jim is being promoted from his role as chief commercial officer and expanding his remit to directly oversee operational functions, including R&D, Manufacturing, EH&S, HR and Finance.

"Solecta is at a pivotal moment in its journey to disrupt traditional approaches to process separations."

After a successful track record of growing businesses and teams across venture capital, private equity and large multinational corporations, Jim joined Solecta in 2019 as its chief commercial officer. Under his leadership, Solecta has quadrupled in revenue by addressing clients' needs for consultative support in applying process membranes and developing novel membrane solutions.

"Solecta is at a pivotal moment in its journey to disrupt traditional approaches to process separations," said Mike Ahearn, Founder of True North Venture Partners (the venture firm that owns Solecta) and Executive Chairman of Solecta. "As the world copes with energy and water scarcity while trying to meet the rising demand for food and durable goods, Solecta is well-positioned to tackle the most pressing process separation challenges facing industry today. Jim's ability to uncover and solve market challenges and deliver results, combined with his expertise in helping businesses rapidly scale, makes him the right leader to help Solecta achieve its ambitious growth trajectory."

Before joining Solecta, Jim led global organizations at Arcadis, TestAmerica and Nalco Water, An Ecolab Company. Jim currently serves as the Chair of the Board for the Strategic Account Management Association (SAMA) and as Director on the Board for Nclear Inc. Jim has a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

About Solecta

Solecta plays an essential role in the development and deployment of novel and critical membrane separation technologies globally. What truly sets us apart is our broad and deep expertise in sustainable, high-value separation processes, which directly impacts the improvement of people's lives. Whether it be advancements in the production of nutritionally sound food, materials for everyday life or mitigation of environmental footprint, our team provides world-class solutions in advanced separations. With a relentless focus on the latest innovation in our clients' industries and applications, we deliver superior value and agility to navigate today's complex business environment. Solecta maintains manufacturing facilities and our innovation center in Oceanside, CA, and commercial offices around the world. Solecta is a portfolio company of True North Venture Partners. True North Venture Partners invests in innovative technologies and businesses that reshape core industries and help the world transition to a clean and sustainable future. (www.solecta.com)

