Birdies Proudly Achieves B Corporation™ Certification

Female-founded footwear brand furthers its commitment to empowering women and making a greater impact in the world

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdies, the female-founded, direct-to-consumer footwear brand today announced it has achieved B Corporation™ certification, reinforcing its ongoing commitment toward making a greater impact for good. Birdies joins a prestigious global movement of over 5,000 companies across 70 countries and 150 industries as leaders who are redefining success in business.

Birdies is a mission-driven brand committed to serving as a champion for all women and to building a community centered around inspiring, supporting, and empowering each other to live our lives with purpose. Through notable partnerships, programs, and initiatives, the brand has prioritized socially responsible action across mentorship, community building, and charitable giving. Following a rigorous review process conducted by B Lab, the governing body of B Corp which examines a company's overall impact on its workers, community, customers, and environment, Birdies joins the network of companies using their force for good.

"Birdies B Corp certification reflects our ongoing commitment to building a brand that doesn't just offer feel-good shoes, but one that offers shoes you can feel good about wearing," said Birdies Co-Founder & CEO Bianca Gates. "We're honored to join this incredible movement of socially and environmentally responsible businesses dedicated to the same goal of creating tangible and visible change."

Certified B Corporations meet the highest standards of performance, transparency, and accountability to all their stakeholders, using the power of business to solve the most pressing global challenges. As a B Corp, Birdies devotes itself to a continuous improvement process, both internally and externally, that will affect positive change.

"As we strive to support and uplift women through our internal work, ongoing campaigns, partnerships and philanthropic efforts, we are extremely proud of the work we've done so far and are excited to continue to improve and use our business for good. B Corp offers us a powerful way to guide and accelerate our transformation around how we do business, and pushes Birdies to actively participate in making the world a better place," said Birdies Co-Founder & President Marisa Sharkey.

About Birdies

Birdies is a San Francisco-based, direct-to-consumer footwear brand founded in 2015 by Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey. The female-founded brand merges elevated style, ultimate comfort and everyday versatility with an exclusive cloud-like cushion technology across flats, slip-ons, sandals and sneakers designed to take women everywhere. Today, Birdies is committed to serving as a champion for all women and building a community centered around inspiring, supporting, and empowering each other through collaborations, partnerships, and ongoing philanthropic efforts. To learn more, visit www.Birdies.com.

About B Corporation

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 400,000 workers in over 5,000 B Corps across 80 countries and 155 industries, and more than 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. B Lab has created and led efforts to pass over 50 corporate statutes globally that enable stakeholder governance, with over 10,000 companies using the legal framework. To learn more and join the movement, visit wearebcorps.com.

