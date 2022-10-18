Consumer Demand for Group Travel Soars: EF Go Ahead Tours Answers with Steep Black Friday Deals

86% Increase in Future Bookings in Last Quarter Suggests Consumers Continue to Prioritize Travel Despite Economic Uncertainty With Demand Growing for New Travel Styles

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Go Ahead Tours (GAT) , a premier provider of culturally immersive experiences offering more than 175 guided trips to all seven continents, announces its annual Black Friday deals with steep discounts that start early, a month in advance of Thanksgiving. The sales, which includes select itineraries discounted by 20% and more, coincides with a record increase in consumer demand for group travel.

In the past three months, EF Go Ahead Tours has seen an 86% increase compared to 2021 in bookings for travel through 2024, suggesting a continued confidence and a prioritization of future travel amongst consumers. Traditionally, travel is impacted during times of economic uncertainty, but EF Go Ahead Tours continues to see growing demand for group travel that includes the growth of different travel styles. Both suggest two exciting travel style trends: going solo within group (69% increase in the past six months compared to 2021) and a growing demographic of younger travelers (under 55) within guided group tours (66% increase compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic).

"We are seeing record demand for guided group travel. Travelers are ready to take those long-awaited trips," says Heidi Durflinger, President of EF Go Ahead Tours. "The value, special access, ease and convenience as well as the focus we place on educational and immersive experiences is driving the demand we are noticing."

EF Go Ahead Tours' Black Friday Sales will run from October 25th to November 25th. Travelers can save up to $600 off/$1,200 per couple with some itineraries discounted by 20% and more. Plus, there will be 12 lightning deals of up to $1,000 off over the course of one month. These are steep discounts kept secret until the day of and will include future travel at discounted 2022 prices! An overview of the month includes:

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS:

Each week will have a theme with up to $600 off per traveler/$1,200 off per couple on select departure dates in 2023 and 2024:

Week 1: Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 Get first dibs on great deals around the world. Sign up TODAY to get Early Access to Black Friday deals with tours through 2023 and 2024. In demand trips will sell out, so this is your chance to book early and save! Get first dibs on great deals around the world.to Black Friday deals with tours through 2023 and 2024. In demand trips will sell out, so this is your chance to book early and save!

Week 2 Nov. 4-10 : Save up to $600 per traveler/ $1,200 per couple on Spain , Italy & Greece

11/11, Singles Day: Free private rooms on limited departure dates. See why solo within a group is one of the fastest growing travel styles in 2022 and into 2023! In the past 6 months, solo bookings have increased 69% compared to the same time period in 2021!

11/11, Veterans Day Discount: Extra $100 off for Veterans

Week 3: Nov. 11-17 : Save up to $600 / $1,200 per couple on UK & Ireland

Week 4: Nov. 18-24 : Save up to $600 / $1,200 per couple on Bucket List ( Costa Rica , Asia , Middle East and more!)

Black Friday: Nov. 25 : "Special Lightning Deals!" with the best of what's left and extras such as free extensions and free private rooms for solo. Plus, a doorbuster extra for the first 100 tours booked!

"We are thrilled about the launch of our Black Friday deals to make travel even more affordable and within reach," adds Durflinger.

AN UNPARALLELED TRAVEL PARTNER:1

travel style for everyone that is deeply rooted in education. From small group (10-22) to solo with a food and wine or adventure focus, there is afor everyone that is deeply rooted in education.

Flexible Travel Policies. Book & Rebook with Confidence.

Only $99 down secures a spot when you enroll in AutoPay. Interest-free payments aren't due until 60 days after booking. Book before November 30 th and if you must change plans, receive a refund of all money paid for that tour, including the deposit, until February 1, 2023 . Change tour date or destination without a rebooking fee up until the Final Payment Date.

Additional specific itineraries and weekly discounts available upon request.

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 175 guided trips across all seven continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore. EF Go Ahead Tours is a division of EF Education First, the world's largest international education company that was founded in 1965. With a mission of opening the world through education, EF Education First has 612 offices and schools in 50 countries.

View original content:

SOURCE EF Go Ahead Tours