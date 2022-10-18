One Network Enterprises Announces Fully FSMA 204 Compliant Configuration

Enabling Organizations to Meet and Exceed FDA and Recall Requirements under the Food Traceability and Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to announce the availability of a fully compliant FSMA 204 solution configuration. The FDA's proposed FSMA 204 rule establishes requirements for end-to-end food traceability across the trading partner ecosystem. This is an expansion of today's practice of "one-up, one-back" traceability, commonly referred to as a hub and spoke supply chain structure.

The new FSMA 204 rule requires organizations and their respective sites and operations to maintain traceability program records for regulators to ensure compliance. The ability to respond quickly is an important goal of FSMA 204, and facilities will need to respond to the FDA with traceability records within 24 hours of a request.

Supply chains have increased in complexity with omnichannel demand, smaller lot sizes, global sourcing, increased mix, and assortment availability. Traditional siloed technologies make it challenging for producers, distributors, and government agencies to trace issues across these more complex supply chain networks. Supply chain digitization efforts have exacerbated the challenge by increasing the data volume, making effective decision-making and rapid response extremely difficult.

End-to-end food traceability across every supply chain node, along with the actionability required to execute rapid recalls, necessitates end-to-end track and trace with integrated execution capabilities. These are fundamental capabilities available in the One Network NEO Platform. The new FSMA-compliant configuration complements One Network's existing traceability, lot aggregation/disaggregation (box, batch, and pallet), temperature tracking, shelf-life, serialized lot tracking, and chain of custody solutions deployed in multiple sectors including food, pharmaceutical, and high-tech.

One Network's food management solution enables organizations to be FSMA 204 compliant today and ready for the likely expansion of the food list and traceability requirements in the coming years.

One Network is the leader in supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last-mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit: www.onenetwork.com.

