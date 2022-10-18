XT.COM Lists RTF With Tether Trading Pair in its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is pleased to announce the listing of the RFT token (RTF in its Main Zone. The token is paired with USDT so users can buy, sell and trade RFT token seamlessly on XT.COM.

About the RTF Token

Investors of RTF Token are able to partake in the staking of the sales revenue of rare earth minerals. Capped at 100,000,000, the ERC-20 based token is linked to the discovery, mining, and distribution of rare earth minerals. This is done by securing quantities of rare earth minerals and selling it in futures trading.

About RTFcoin

"RTF Coin" is the team responsible for deploying the RTF token. Their project turns distributed rare earth, produced and sold worldwide, into the world's first cryptocurrency platform that manages rare earth. This platform supports an all-in-one trading system that includes investment, production, and sales by operating digital assets and issuing replacement NFTs for LC (Letter of Credit).

The RTF Coin project is designed to perform a partial function with a stake participation qualification within the platform provided by the foundation. The function of the stake provided by RTF Coin represents a stake in the sales revenue of the rare earth contracted by the platform. These functions of the RTF Coin will be provided through various holding service types since they are provided by the platform, not by the coin itself.

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

