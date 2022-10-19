Artprice by Artmarket congratulates Mimosa Echard, winner of the 2022 Marcel Duchamp Prize

PARIS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of the French capital's growing appeal for the international art market (many major international galleries have opened branches, Bonhams has taken over the Parisian auction house Cornette de Saint Cyr, the first edition Paris+ art by Art Basel is about to open…), the Marcel Duchamp Prize is gaining in prestige. Having shortlisted four artists – Giulia Andreani, Iván Argote, Philippe Decrauzat, and Mimosa Echard – the prize committee has effectively illustrated the attractiveness of France for foreign artists because, among them, three are of foreign origin who have chosen to work in France.

Mimosa Echard, the winner after long and lively discussions

The four nominees for 2022 – whose works reflect the diversity of artistic practice in a dynamic French art scene – were chosen by a committee of ADIAF collectors, which is renewed each year. They were subsequently given nine months to mount individual exhibitions at the Centre Pompidou, the impact of which was decisive for the final decision of the jury (composed of curators from major museums and international collectors) whose opinions are authoritative in the world of Contemporary art.

Artprice is proud to support this ADIAF initiative and congratulates the 2022 winner, Mimosa Echard, who was awarded the prize after "very lively, long and fascinating discussions" according to Xavier Rey, Director of the National Museum of Modern Art of Paris at the Centre Pompidou, and historical partner of the ADIAF.

More than just a prize…

"The primary characteristic of the Marcel Duchamp Prize is being a collector's prize dedicated to the international promotion of the French scene". This ambition is driven by Claude Bonnin, President of the ADIAF, and it takes concrete form via the collaboration of various important players in the art world - artists, collectors, gallery owners, reporters, curators, museums, etc. - both in France and abroad. But more than a prize, it is also "a complete support system for artists with the ADIAF's program of international exhibitions and residences for the finalists in France (at the Manufacture de Sèvres) and in the States United (with a research residency at the Villa Albertine)".

The ADIAF, therefore, helps to highlight the French scene in its most innovative aspects, to enhance its global reach and influence and promote the vitality of its market: "this is why we are very proud at Artmarket.com to support the ADIAF and the Marcel Duchamp Prize" (thierry Ehrmann, CEO of Artmarket.com and founder of Artprice.)

The four artists nominated in 2022

Each year, the Marcel Duchamp Prize is awarded to one of four shortlisted artists (French or residing in France). To date, more than 90 artists and 23 laureates have been honored.

Mimosa Echard, winner of the 2022 Marcel Duchamp Prize

Born in 1986 in Alès (France), Mimosa Echard lives and works in Paris. She is represented by the Chantal Crousel gallery in Paris and the Martina Simeti gallery in Milan, Italy.

Giulia Andreani

Born in 1985 in Venice (Italy), Giulia Andreani lives and works in Paris. She is represented by the Max Hetzler gallery (Berlin, Paris, London).

Iván Argote

Born in 1983 in Bogotà (Colombia), Iván Argote lives and works in Paris. He is represented by galleries: Perrotin (Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai); Vermelho in Sao Paulo, and Albarran Bourdais in Madrid.

Philippe Decrauzat

Born in 1974 in Lausanne (Switzerland), Philippe Decrauzat lives and works in Paris. He is represented by the galleries: Francesca Pia in Zurich (Switzerland); Mehdi Chouakri in Berlin; Nada Roesler in Sao Paulo.

The Marcel Duchamp Prize

It was Jacqueline Matisse-Monnier, granddaughter of Henri Matisse and daughter-in-law of Marcel Duchamp, who initiated the idea of the Marcel Duchamp Prize. For 22 years, this prize has been a key event in the Contemporary art world, promoting the French artistic scene by giving it international visibility.

Created in 2000 by Gilles Fuchs, founder of the ADIAF, and organized from the outset in collaboration with the Centre Pompidou, every year the Marcel Duchamp Prize selects one winner from among four shortlisted artists, (French or residing in France). To date, this "collectors' prize" (90,000 euros, of which 35,000 for the winner) has honored 23 winners and more than 90 artists.

More than just a prestigious distinction, the Marcel Duchamp Prize provides a comprehensive support system for artists via exhibitions (more than 50 to date, including 20 internationally) and residencies in France (Manufacture de Sèvres) and in the United States (Villa Albertine).

Over the years, it has established itself as one of the most relevant information vectors on Contemporary art in France. Ambassador of the French scene, it has acquired notoriety and prestige that places it among the world's major reference prizes.

The ADIAF

The ADIAF (Association for the International Diffusion of French Art) brings together 300 French Contemporary art collectors committed to supporting artistic creativity. Also supported by patrons, including Artprice, the ADIAF highlights the French scene and contributes to its international promotion.

Winners of the MARCEL DUCHAMP PRIZE

Thomas Hirschhorn (2000), Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster (2002), Mathieu Mercier (2003), Carole Benzaken (2004), Claude Closky (2005), Philippe Mayaux (2006), Tatiana oublie (2007), Laurent Grasso (2008), Saâdane Afif (2009), Cyprien Gaillard (2010), Mircea Cantor (2011), Daniel Dewar & Grégory Gicquel (2012), Latifa Echakhch (2013), Julien Prévieux (2014), Melik Ohanian (2015), Kader Attia (2016), Joana Hadjthomas & Khalil Joreige (2017), Clément Cogitore (2018), Eric Baudelaire (2019), Kapwani Kiwanga (2020), Lili Reynaud Dewar (2021), Mimosa Echard (2022).

Association for the International Diffusion of French Art

Email : adiaf@adiaf.com – Website: www.adiaf.com

