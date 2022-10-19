BNY Mellon Investor Solutions Names Manisha K. Ali Head of Responsible Investing

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Investor Solutions, LLC ("Investor Solutions") named Manisha K. Ali Head of Responsible Investing. She will help build and shape the Investors Solutions Responsible Investing franchise, and work to identify best in class solutions. Manisha will partner with investment management, wealth management and family office clients at different stages of their Responsible Investing journey. She will also represent Investor Solutions as an active participant in industry organizations and spearhead thought leadership that raises awareness of on-going Responsible Investment trends. Manisha is based in New York and reports to Sinead Colton Grant, global head of Investor Solutions.

Manisha Ali, Head of Responsible Investing, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions (PRNewswire)

Investor Solutions builds upon BNY Mellon's 50 years of experience as an outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) and as the fourth-largest institutional asset manager, which helps provide institutions with asset allocation, manager selection and account servicing.

The team of over 60 professionals provides investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management, and analytical and infrastructure services to support client operating and governance requirements—to endowments and foundations, retirement plans, family offices and registered investment advisors.

Manisha has more than 17 years of industry experience and brings a strong practitioner perspective on Responsible Investing solutions. She is a frequent speaker at client events and industry conferences on environmental, social and governance (ESG), and impact and responsible investing. Prior to joining the firm, Manisha served as an ESG-focused portfolio specialist at Neuberger Berman and worked closely with institutional, intermediary and individual investors. She was also associate director at Russell Investments, where she worked on investment strategy and OCIO solutions for institutional non-profit investors and was a key member of their Global Sustainability Council.

"We are excited to welcome Manisha to our Investor Solutions team," said Colton Grant. "Responsible Investing is a highly complex area, as investors strive to align their sustainability and impact preferences with their financial goals, amidst the current geopolitical landscape and volatile markets. We are confident our clients will see the tremendous value and expertise she brings with her deep knowledge of Responsible Investing and as a noted thought leader, who has authored various publications and spoken at multiple industry conferences on ESG/Impact/Responsible Investing."

Manisha earned a Bachelor and Master of Computer Science from National University of Singapore. She also earned a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School. Manisha is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP) professional. Manisha has also volunteered with a non-profit organization in Cambodia, negotiating and implementing social finance solutions with microfinance institutions. She is an active member of the US SIF Education Committee, Columbia University's Advisory Committee on Socially Responsible Investing, as well as Financial Women's Association of New York.

ABOUT BNY MELLON INVESTOR SOLUTIONS

BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. Its mission is to leverage BNY Mellon's strengths as a leading asset management, wealth management and investment servicing firm to bring Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO), multi-asset and advisory solutions to institutional investors worldwide. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $25.1bn as of June 30, 2022. For more information, visit https://im.bnymellon.com/us/en/institutional/investor-solutions/investor-solutions.jsp.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of September 30, 2022, BNY Mellon had $42.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

