CTI Names Gino Bona as Vice President of Marketing and Communications

CALIFORNIA, Md., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Technology International (CTI), a leader in rapidly delivering open technology solutions and multi-domain integration for the invisible battlespace and a platform company under the Bluestone Investment Partner (Bluestone) portfolio, announced that Gino Bona has been named vice president (VP) of marketing and communications.

Gino Bona has been named CTI's new Vice President, Marketing & Communications (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Mr. Bona is responsible for creating and overseeing CTI's marketing, branding, and communications strategies. He will also lead CTI's capture and proposal processes. He has over 20 years of experience in marketing, public relations, government contracting, strategy, and operations.

Mr. Bona will join the company's executive leadership team reporting directly to the company's chief executive officer (CEO), Dr. Jay Moorman.

"Gino intrinsically understands CTI's market and mission," said, Dr. Moorman. "His unique combination as a marketing leader and deep understanding of the government contracting industry makes him an ideal fit to lead CTI's marketing efforts."

"I am excited about the opportunity to join CTI," said Mr. Bona. "I look forward to driving marketing and communications as a strategic business function to support CTI's short- and long-term business objectives."

Mr. Bona joins CTI from Wrike, where he served as marketing chief of staff. Prior to his tenure at Wrike, he held a variety of leadership roles across the government contracting industry, including chief of staff at CACI International and director of strategy and communications at LGS Innovations. Prior to joining the government contracting industry, Mr. Bona served as VP of marketing and public relations at Camden National Corporation, VP of marketing and public relations at Garrand Partners, and public relations manager at Brandigo Global. He won the National Football League's Super Bowl commercial contest in 2007.

About CTI

CTI is dedicated to building quality defense solutions for the warfighter. CTI's solutions are the preferred standard in our mission space due to our unique application of agile methodologies, utility-driven design, and iterative, hands-on development with our users. Here at CTI, we believe in the power of collaborative development with government, industry, and academia. Find out more at http://www.ctic.us/.

CTI is a platform company under the Bluestone Investment Partner portfolio. Bluestone invests in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. The extensive industry-focus and experience of its firm's principals and investors offers unique insights and value to the management teams of its portfolio companies. Few private equity firms offer the combination of industry-focused intellectual and investment capital that Bluestone has assembled. Find out more at https://www.bluestoneinv.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chesapeake Technology International