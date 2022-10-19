GIAC Announces the Industry's First Certification to Address the Unique Forensic Needs of Cloud-Based Environments

New GCFR Certification for Cloud Incident Response and Analysis

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to more organizations and enterprises of all sizes migrating to cloud-based environments and the need to bring examiners up to speed with the rapidly changing world of enterprise cloud environments, GIAC Certifications is proud to offer a new certification to confirm which professionals have the specialized skills needed to respond and investigate cyber threats across all three major cloud providers.

GCFR is the first certification to show that the holder can respond and investigate across all 3 major cloud providers

"The GIAC Cloud Forensic Responder (GCFR) is the first certification in the industry that shows that the holder has the knowledge necessary to respond and investigate across all three major cloud providers (Amazon, Google, Microsoft)," said David Cowen, FOR509: Enterprise Cloud Forensics and Incident Response course author. "Most classes and certifications focus on cloud security configuration, automation or detection but the GCFR represents what happens after the incident has occurred."

The certification is currently available for registration and addresses gaps in the current market for cybersecurity certifications. In alignment with its mission of providing the highest standard of cybersecurity skill assurance, GIAC Certifications is doing its part to keep enterprises and individuals safe by continuing to release new certifications that keep up with evolving trends and emerging threats.

GIAC utilizes CyberLive during proctored examination sessions, providing hands-on, real-world practical testing where cyber practitioners prove their knowledge, understanding, and skill using actual programs, actual code, and virtual machines. Candidates are asked practical questions that require the performance of real-world-like tasks that mimic specialized job roles.

The new GIAC Cloud Forensics Responder (GCFR) is recommended for incident response team leaders, SOC analysts, threat hunters, digital forensic analysts, federal agents and law enforcement professionals, and any SANS DFIR alumni looking to round out their forensic skills. GCFR-certified professionals are well-versed in the log collection and interpretation skills needed to manage rapidly changing enterprise cloud environments.

About GIAC Certifications

GIAC Certifications is a cyber security certification body known for providing the highest standard in information security certification. GIAC certifications are accredited under the IEC/ISO/ANSI 17024 quality standard for certifying bodies. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates employee qualifications with a portfolio of more than 45 hands-on technical information security certifications.

About SANS Institute

SANS Institute (SANS) is the most trusted and the largest provider of training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 50 different cybersecurity training courses globally, live and online. www.sans.org.

